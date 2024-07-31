Robert Downey Jr. to become highest-paid actor of all time
The actor's new role as Doctor Doom in the Avengers movies will reportedly net him a salary of $79.5 million (£62million). He'll also receive extra payouts in "performance escalators" which will give him a share of box office revenue. Other perks in his contract include private jet travel, dedicated security and a whole "trailer encampment" while filming. His lucrative deal means he'll be better compensated than any other leading male in cinema history, including top earners Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise and Will Smith.