Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their baby

Celeb couples come in all forms - from the super open, to those who prefer to remain more private. Falling into the latter group: actors Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who've always kept things under wraps.



Finally, after four years of dating, the pair made their red carpet debut in 2023, and have since gone on to welcome their first child together.

But where did it all begin? (And why have we hardly seen anything from these two before?!) Here's a look back at their relationship timeline in full, starting with the most recent update...

March 2024 - The pair have welcomed their first child together

Daily Mail photographs suggest Rob and Suki are officially parents. The pair were papped talking a walk alongside a stroller, seemingly confirming they have welcomed their first child, though the couple are yet to share any news of name or gender.



And here's where it all began...

July 2018 - Robert and Suki are first linked



Robert and Suki were linked for the first time back in July 2018, when they were pictured kissing after watching Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again together (dream date, TBH).

Photos published by E! News were accompanied by an eyewitness revealing, "Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times." The source added, "Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it."

December 2018 to January 2019 - The pair are pictured together on various occasions



More pics surface of these two hanging out, this time leaving a Christmas party together in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Then, in January, there's more of the same, with the pair pictured holding hands in London together.

April 2019 - Robert kind of talks about his relationship

By this point, we're used to these two remaining pretty low key - so it's no surprise that Robert isn't keen to discuss his relationship in a Sunday Times interview.

Asked about Suki, Robert answered, “Do I have to?” He went on:

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad."

June 2019 - Robert and Suki apparently double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn



One thing we love more than celebrity couples is celeb couple crossovers. Exhibit A: Robert and Suki going on a double date with none other than Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, apparently.

The two couples reportedly hung out at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that they "were laughing and talking" all night. Cute! Err, can we be a fly on the wall please?

17 January 2020 - The couple make a rare appearance together at Paris Fashion Week

While these two have been papped together on various occasions, January 2020 saw them making a rare public appearance together at Paris Fashion Week. The pair sat down at the Dior Perfume Dinner, pictured talking with Condé Nast Board Chairman Jonathan Newhouse.

Engagement rumours also surfaced at the time, thanks to the fact that Suki was seen wearing a ring on her left-hand ring finger, though nothing has been confirmed.

See how they look at each other!

October 2020 - A source says the couple have "discussed getting engaged"

Two years into their relationship, a source reveals that, "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," [via E! News].

The insider adds, "They are a really good match. They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever."

8 February 2022 - Robert casually refers to Suki as his "girlfriend"



Sharing a story about getting his boiler fixed, Robert calls Suki his "girlfriend", telling GQ, "The guy came around the other day, and he just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is.

"And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I’m looking at her like: Shut the fuck up! Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan."

Who else loves picturing these two out in the normal world?

17 February 2022 - Robert gushes about Suki on TV



Promoting his 2022 Batman film, Robert shared the sweetest anecdote about Suki during his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.

He told host Jimmy, "It was really [Suki's] reaction that kind of changed the entire thing because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies.

"And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'"

These two ❤️.

3 December 2022 - Robert and Suki make their red carpet debut



The pair stepped out at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, together - sat side-by-side on the FROW, and posing with their arms around one another on the red carpet. Pics see these two giggling as they hold hands while they sit by the catwalk. We're obsessed.



February 2023 - Suki makes the most open comment about their relationship to date

In what feels like the biggest insight into their relationship so far, Suki tells The Times she still feels a major spark when she spends time with Rob. "

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

She continues, "I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

May 2023 - The pair walk the red carpet together at the Met Gala

Um, hello, most stylish couple of all time? Suki and R-Pattz make waves on the Met Gala red carpet, where the theme was celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty':

October 2023 - They attend another event together

Wow, what is it with all of these public appearances?! This time, the pair looked dapper at GO Campaign's Annual Gala 2023, where Rob wore a black sleek suit, and Suki wore a wine coloured sheer dress. Love.

November 2023 - Suki confirms she's pregnant and expecting their first baby!

Daisy Jones And The Six star Suki Waterhouse confirmed she and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together! Sorry but are they the coolest parents to be or what?

At a gig in November 2023, 31-year-old Suki took to the stage wearing an incredible sequinned dress with a fluffy jacket over the top, and told the crowd, "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on,", before motioning towards her stomach. "I’m not sure if it’s working," she joked.

December 2023 - More reports claim the couple are engaged

After Suki was photographed with an impressive diamond ring on her engagement finger, a source told PEOPLE, "They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them."

