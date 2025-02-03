Robert Pattinson was 'very convinced' by Suki Waterhouse's viral prank

Last year, the Twilight star was pranked by his girlfriend when, as part of an interview with Elle, she called him up and pretended they had both been asked to host the reality TV show Love Is Blind and she wanted to accept. In his own recent interview with the publication, Robert admitted he was shocked by how convincing Suki was. "It did worry me how good she was at doing it. Especially when I saw the video. I'm like, 'Wow, you can lie to me so easily!’”