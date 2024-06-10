Robin leaves motorbike nest with five chicks

A robin that nested in a motorbike in May has left home with her new chicks.

Architect Olly Brock set up a webcam that was viewed around the world to share the progress of the robin and her eggs, which led to five chicks being born.

Mr Brock, who lives in the Vale, Guernsey, swapped his Kawasaki Versys for walking to work or taking the bus so he would not disturb the nest, which was behind the bike's headlights.

The journey of the baby robins on the livestream has been viewed across the world including viewers in Canada, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Mr Brock said people "felt like they're watching something that they wouldn't normally get a chance to see".

He said: "I've heard of people that have had it open on the office computer during the day and just got on with their work, glancing sideways and having a quick look at the robins and seeing what they're up to.

"It's just little bit of light relief I think."

Mr Brock said his family felt a sense of loss but also pride in hosting the chicks at the beginning of their lives.

