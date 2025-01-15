Robson Green pens touching tribute to 'incredible friend' Tom Brittney ahead of co-star's final episode

Robson Green has penned a touching tribute to his "incredible friend" Tom Brittney ahead of his final episode playing Will Davenport in Grantchester.

Episode two of the latest series marks Tom's final turn as the vicar, having co-starred alongside Robson, who plays DI Geordie Keating, for six years.

Taking to Instagram, Robson reflected on their time working together and the close friendship they've formed. "DON'T MISS tonight's episode of Grantchester 9pm ITV 1 as we witness Will Davenport's poignant farewell to Geordie," began the star. "I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey we've shared through the years Tom. It wasn't just about saying goodbye to a character; it felt like closing a chapter on a beautiful friendship that blossomed on-screen and off."

He continued: "The laughter, the camaraderie, and the countless memories we've created together are treasures I'll always hold close to my heart buddy. You've brought so much warmth and depth to Will, and your partnership with Geordie has brought joy to so many. Your portrayal has resonated deeply, and the bond between these characters will forever be cherished."

Tom Brittney bids farewell to Grantchester in series nine (ITV)

Robson went on to share his excitement for the future of the show, having welcomed Rishi Nair as his new co-star. "But while tonight is a bittersweet goodbye, it also marks the dawn of new adventures," he penned. "Next week, we welcome Alphy Kotteram, beautifully brought to life by the incredibly talented Rishi Nair. I can't wait to see how he shakes things up and infuses fresh energy into our Grantchester family."

Robson plays Geordie Keating, while Tom plays Will Davenport (ITV)

Concluding the post, the 60-year-old actor shared his gratitude to Tom. "Thank you, Tom, for being an incredible friend and an inspiring colleague," he wrote, adding: "Though Will may be saying goodbye, the memories and laughter will remain with us always. Here's to new beginnings and the adventures that lie ahead!"

Tom announced his departure from the popular detective drama in 2023. Opening up about his decision during a recent appearance on ITV's This Morning, the 34-year-old said: "I had done five series and it was the best time of my life, but every good thing has to come to an end.

"I thought Will's journey had come to an end and it was time for some new blood."

Rishi Nair has joined the cast as Alphy Kottaram (Kudos/ITV/MASTERPIECE)

Expanding on his exit from the show, Tom previously told The Rakish Gent that he "wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while".

Grantchester continues on Wednesday 15 January at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.