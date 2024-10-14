Robson Green teams up with Midsomer Murders star on exciting new drama away from Grantchester

Robson Green had landed a new role – and it's worlds away from DI Geordie Keating. Set to star in the Channel 5 drama, Catch You Later, the TV detective is billed as a murder suspect this time around.

Joining an impressive line-up, Robson will star alongside BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins (Midsomer Murders, Coma, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies), and Sunetra Sarker (Desperate Measures, Casualty, Ackley Bridge).

Robson Green will appear as murder suspect Patrick Harbottle in Catch You Later (Zoila Brozas)

According to the synopsis: "The cat and mouse thriller tells the story of Huw Miller (Jason Watkins), a police detective still haunted by the one case that he failed to solve – a stalker who taunted his town, mercilessly toying with his victims before eventually killing them.

Jason Watkins is billed as Detective Huw Miller (KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV)

"As Huw attempts to settle into retirement, the case is never far from his mind - and when new neighbour, Patrick Harbottle (Robson Green) moves in and utters the chilling phrase 'catch you later' – the sign off the stalker used to taunt Huw during the investigation – Huw is determined he's finally got his man.

"What follows is a high stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw's world begins to crumble around him. Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth. But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

Speaking about the Channel 5 drama, Robson, 59, said: "I am so stoked to be working alongside Jason Watkins again on the new Channel 5 drama, 'Catch You Later'.

"Jason is such a talented actor with a remarkable ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters. The psychological thriller aspect of the story promises to be a gripping ride, and I can't wait to dive into the cat-and-mouse dynamics that Tom Grieve has crafted. It's going to be an unforgettable journey!"

Sunetra Sarker will also star in the series (Shutterstock)

Jason, 61, has also shared his admiration for Robson. "Really excited to do another Channel 5 thriller, after the success of Coma. This is a different prospect but has all the ingredients for another thrilling ride. So excited to work with Robson - and Sunetra," he raved.

"Another complex and fascinating script: so looking forward to beginning filming!"

Robson has been shooting season 10 of Grantchester since August (Instagram)

Consisting of four, hour-long episodes, Catch You Later is slated to premiere in 2025. An official release date is yet to be announced. Toby Frow, who has previously worked on episodes of Silent Witness, Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders, is signed on to direct.

2024 has been an extremely busy year for Robson, who has been shooting the 10th season of Grantchester alongside Rishi Nair since August.

The actor will begin shooting Catch You Later in November (BBC)

As of October, the father-of-one is also celebrating the release of the short film, Foxhole. Robson served as an executive producer on the project, which was directed by his good friend, and former Grantchester co-star, Tom Brittney.

We can’t wait to see the TV legend in Catch You Later, which will begin filming in November 2024.