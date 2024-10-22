Rochelle Humes reveals unprecedented look at dressing room in rental home

Rochelle Humes attends the launch of The Georgia Bag hosted by Georgia Medley and Marina Raphael at Tramp on October 9, 2024 in London, England (Dave Benett,Getty)

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvintook a leap of faith last year when they sold their mansion in London to move into a rental property while building work on their dream home carries on in the background.

The husband and wife, who are parents to Alaia-Mai, 11, Valentina, seven, and three-year-old son, Blake, don't often share glimpses inside where the family are currently residing, but Rochelle did share a video inside what appears to be an enormous dressing room with sky-high wardrobes.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Saturdays singer, 35, was promoting a recent collaboration with Dylon UK when she filmed herself trying on different outfits in a range of stunningly vibrant colours in front of her pristine wardrobes.

Rochelle Humes showed off her dressing room in her latest video (Instagram)

With doors in a gorgeous off-white shade with panel detailing and intricate door handles, the wardrobes are the perfect aesthetic blend between simple yet chic.

The storage also sits on an elegant cream carpet, and it's so high the top isn't visible in the full-length shot, meaning both Rochelle and Marvin have a generous amount of space to store their fashion essentials.

We bet the rest of the dressing room is just as impressive.

MORE HOMES

Rochelle and Marvin's temporary home with three kids

Elsewhere in their home, the kitchen is equally pretty. The mother-of-three previously took to Instagram to film with Marvin thanking their fans for attending his recent DJ set.

The singer showed off her dressing room at home

In the background, we got a sneak peek at their kitchen which appears to have a charcoal grey theme.

From what we can see, the kitchen is generous in size and features plenty of storage above the work surfaces, as well as the large island in the centre of the room.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes in their kitchen (Instagram)

The dark grey theme carries on from the cooking area onto the island with a charcoal marble effect used for the super chic countertop.

Marvin and Rochelle spoke to HELLO! previously about their decision to build their dream home from scratch: "We're doing a whole house, we're building a house! It’s the first time we've done it.

"In the 12 years we've been together we've moved home six times! This is our first big, big project," the JLS singer said.

"We've renovated a house before but this is the first time doing it from scratch, but this is the last one I promise you." Rochelle then interjected: "You don't need to promise!" The singer added: "It's exciting, something we've never done before. Great for the kids to get involved in helping us design stuff, so it's all good!"