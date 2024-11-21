Rock stars and llama dung: How we fuelled a teenage cancer care revolution

“Cancer hits young people in ways that as adults we don’t even consider”: Dr Adrian Whiteson, OBE and Myrna Whiteson, CBE, the married couple who founded Teenage Cancer Trust - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

Dr Adrian Whiteson is no ordinary GP. Over the course of our hour-long interview, he has reluctantly revealed a starry practice list which includes names such as Sammy Davis Jr and Roger Daltrey.

Now retired, Adrian – a still sprightly 89 – treated Paralympians, professional boxers, royals and some of the biggest names in music and entertainment over the course of his eclectic career in medicine. But his proudest achievement is the charity he founded with his wife, Myrna: the Teenage Cancer Trust.

We meet in the lobby of an east London hotel as the charity marks its yearly staff away day. The couple remain founders and Life Presidents of the Trust, but have stepped down from its day-to-day running.

Myrna, who declines to give her age, is sharply dressed and softly spoken while Adrian, her husband, is so passionate about the charity’s mission that his voice gets louder and louder until his wife tells him to “shhh”. “We’ve been married 65 years,” Adrian says, but he is swiftly corrected. “Sixty-six years,” says Myrna.

The Whitesons founded Teenage Cancer Trust in the late 1980s, and are still actively involved in their charity - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

It all started in the late 1980s. Adrian had an established – and well-connected – private practice in London’s West End and Myrna was working as a secondary school teacher and magistrate. A friend of the couple told them her 13-year-old son had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

As he went through treatment, Adrian and Myrna were shocked by the way teenagers with cancer were cared for. Before the Teenage Cancer Trust came along, teenagers were treated on a paediatric ward with very young children and Mickey Mouse transfers on the walls, before being sent at 18 to an adult ward with patients more than three times their age, who were very much at the other end of life.

And that was the experience of young people who had actually received a diagnosis: even now, many don’t until it’s too late. The couple are equally concerned by the lack of awareness among GPs, who all too often dismiss teenagers’ lumps, bumps and growing pains which, if they don’t clear up, can be a sign of something more serious.

“The needs of these young people were being totally ignored,” says Adrian. “When we first came along, if you were under 18, you were treated with children, with babies. Was it right for a 16-year-old to be with a 16-month-old?

“Psychologically, mentally, physically, it wasn’t working, and then if you were 18, you were with geriatrics like me.” Teenagers with cancer were “defined out of existence,” he adds. “We had and still have to educate doctors as to how they treat their young patients.”

The charity’s mission is simple: to enable teenagers to continue to be young and to be themselves, even when dealing with a disease no teenager should have to face. The Teenage Cancer Trust units have been designed with that particular patient in mind – they offer a dedicated space for teenagers and young adults, carefully and thoughtfully designed to feel “more like a home than a hospital.”

They have specialised nurses and chill out rooms (where no grown-ups are allowed without express permission), cosy furnishings, kitchens and games consoles. The little things, like access to an Xbox or the facilities to make snacks that aren’t just bog-standard hospital food, can make a huge difference to the seven young people who are diagnosed with cancer every day.

“Cancer hits young people in ways that as adults we don’t even consider,” says Myrna. “I was a secondary school teacher and I realised how hard being an adolescent is. It’s a very uncertain, insecure time. And so we said, right, we’ll raise money to provide a specialist unit.” The first Teenage Cancer Trust specialist unit was officially opened on November 22, 1990 at Middlesex hospital, by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

“It was about giving them control,” says Myrna. “We’re still using the same principles today. Everything we thought of was designed to empower the patients because, first of all, some of them weren’t going to survive. [Their illness] was [going to represent] the rest of their life, and we were very conscious of that.

“They used to sometimes say, ‘How have I got this?’ They are in such a unique position. If you’re in your 70s or 80s and you get cancer, you’ve had a life, and you’ve had a family. These young people haven’t started yet.”

Small touches like games consoles make a huge difference to teenage patients

They built the charity “little by little,” from one room, loaned to them by another business. “They paid the telephone bill, which was a great attraction,” says Myrna. “There were some volunteers and one secretary who did everything.”

Right from the start, they decided they wouldn’t ask people to do things they wouldn’t do themselves. “So at six o’clock in the morning, when it’s pouring with rain, we’d be standing at Euston doing bucket collecting,” adds Adrian.

They consider the charity their life’s work. “Every patient who came along, [to my practice], once I sorted their medical issues, I always talked to them about the Teenage Cancer Trust and what it meant, how important it was,” Adrian says, joking that he talked about it so much he could have been struck off as a result.

Thankfully, the 13-year-old boy who started it all was successfully treated and went on to marry and have children. And although he didn’t personally benefit from the charity’s fundraising, his experience became the blueprint for all that followed. By 1997, they had raised funds to open a specialist Teenage Cancer Trust unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

There was just one problem. Fundraising was – and still is – a challenge. “You can raise enormous money [for] babies and youngsters with cancer,” Adrian says. Teenagers, however – not so much. “They’re the thugs!” he jokes. “They’re the ones who [loiter] on street corners.”

That’s where Roger Daltrey comes in. The lead singer of The Who was a patient of Adrian’s at the time. As Adrian was prone to pestering his patients about the Trust, it so happened that for Daltrey it struck a chord, as his sister had died of cancer aged just 32. He became a patron of the charity and agreed to do a “one off” fundraising concert, dubbed ‘The Who and Friends’, in 2000. Since then, artists from Coldplay to Ed Sheeran to Oasis to Florence & the Machine have played at the charity’s flagship Royal Albert Hall gigs, which became an annual tradition.

Roger Daltrey has performed at fundraising gigs for the charity - PA

“Frankly, we owe our livelihood to teenagers,” Daltrey once wrote. “They buy The Who’s records and come to our shows. They’ve been coming for 55 years and I’m eternally grateful that every new generation seems to carry the torch forward.” Daltrey stepped down as curator this March after 24 years.

“We’ve taken opportunities where we’ve found them,” says Myrna. “I think everybody gets opportunities but not everybody grabs them. We’re so passionate about what we do, and it hasn’t diminished over the years.”

The annual Royal Albert Hall gigs are a significant part of how the Teenage Cancer Trust has been able to fund 28 specialist units across the UK to date. Adrian describes Daltrey as a “fantastic supporter and friend…He is outspoken and totally passionate about the needs of young people.” They still speak several times a week. Paul McCartney performed at the Albert Hall in 2012, although he remains coy about how he managed to convince the former Beatle to partake.

The couple have taken part in more than 10 fundraising treks, one of which included an unfortunate night spent sleeping in a field of wet llama dung near the top of Machu Picchu – and Adrian has run 11 marathons.

Paul Weller, Sir Paul McCartney and Ronnie Wood backstage at a Teenage Cancer Trust gig at the Royal Albert Hall, London in 2012 - PA

“Raising funds is very difficult, and more so at the moment, we’re going through a difficult time,” Myrna says. “And I do feel cross in a way with the Government – whichever government we have – because they always talk about “our” NHS but they never acknowledge the work of charities of all persuasions and what they put into it.”

Today, the Teenage Cancer Trust supports around 2,200 newly diagnosed young people with cancer and their loved ones, through the 28 dedicated units in NHS hospitals, plus outreach nursing services and educational resources. It is easy to see the difference this thoughtful, specialised care makes to the life of each young person who has access to the team’s help. Several of the staff who work for the charity today were – or knew – patients who benefited from Teenage Cancer Trust services.

Next month, Adrian has a big birthday coming up. What does he want for his 90th? The only thing he’s ever asked for – donations to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Teenage Cancer Trust is one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Alzheimer’s Research UK, Army Benevolent Fund and Humanity & Inclusion. To make a donation, please visit The Telegraph Charity Appeal 2024 or call 0151 317 5247