Rod Stewart's daughter-in-law's second corset wedding dress revealed in intimate photo

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster jetted to Croatia with the family as the singer's son Liam, 29, married his partner Nicole Artukovich. The former Loose Women star, 53, shared a few photos from the special day, including one showing off her stepdaughter-in-law's second wedding dress.

The snap, shared on Instagram, captured an intimate moment between the newlyweds. Their faces touched as they leaned in for a hug while sitting at a table at their reception.

While Liam wore the same cream three-piece suit and satin tie from ealier in the day, Nicole appeared to have swapped her lacy strapless floor-length dress for a corset gown.

It boasted the same strapless neckline as her first dress, but this one had a corset bodice with material tied at the waist, leading to a wrap-over skirt. She teamed it with off-the-shoulder lace sleeves and let her hair out of its updo in loose mermaid waves.

"Their love is on fire, their light shines so bright. I captured this moment that doesn’t need words. Congratulations you love birds, I’m honoured to have been a part of your beautiful celebrations @nicoleartukovich @discostew94," wrote Penny.

Penny wore a lilac satin wedding guest dress (Instagram)

Dressing for the occasion, the model, 53, wore a lilac satin floor-length gown featuring delicate straps, an oversized bow detail across the chest and a thigh-split. Amping up the glamour, she added gold block heels, drop earrings and a white shoulder bag, styling her blonde hair in a bouncy blowdry.

She coordinated perfectly with her husband Rod, who rocked a pastel purple two-piece suit, and sons Alistair, 18, and Aiden, 13, who wore matching navy suits with satin pink ties.

The Loose Women star was pictured with her two sons (Instagram)

Rod similarly marked the family wedding by sharing a photo on social media alongside a gushing message that read: "I'm immensely proud to have witnessed the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole," began Rod, 79.

"What a wonderful union of The Stewart's and The Artukovich's. May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live and produce many more babies to join their little 1-year-old boy, Louie. @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich."

Rod's family life

Rod is a father to eight children. He welcomed daughter Sarah Streeter with his ex Susannah Boffey in 1963, and adoptive parents raised her before she reconciled with her father later in life.

He went on to have Kimberly and Sean with his first wife Alana Hamilton, followed by Ruby Stewart with his girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

Rod and his second wife Rachel Hunter share Renee and Liam and he is a father to his two sons Alastair and Aiden with his third wife Penny, whom he married in 2007.

Penny previously admitted they had fertility struggles when trying to expand their family. They embarked on an IVF journey which, after three rounds, saw Penny pregnant with her "miracle" baby, Aiden.

Rod welcomed six children before meeting Penny (Getty)

Doting dad Rod has showered his wife and kids with praise, telling The Interview People: "I'm very happy that I've got eight wonderful kids, and two young kids, and I've got a gorgeous wife and a good career and good health so far. So life has been very good to me thus far."

He added of Penny: "She has a wonderful loving spirit about her. She's very understanding. She's a great mother. She's a great friend. She's everything I could possibly ask for. And we're very, very, very happy together."

