Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster praises 'dream son' Alastair amid huge achievement

It's been a busy few weeks for Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster and their blended family, with their June including Rod's son Liam's wedding, and his daughter Renee's birthday, too, along with a family holiday to Croatia.

On top of that, Friday marked a special milestone for Penny and Ron's oldest son, Alastair, 18, with Penny taking to Instagram to share her delight over her son's latest achievement.

"My boy Alastair Stewart has finished his A-Level exams and whatever the results, he is the son I dream he would be," she wrote.

Penny paid tribute to her oldest son (Instagram)

Penny accompanied the emotional message with a dedication to her son, reading: "Raise a son who holds the door open for stranger, who hugs his mom in public, who isn't afraid to say I love you, who takes care of his girlfriend when she has a migraine, who is protective of his sister, who chooses his friends carefully, who is respectful to everyone, who weighs his words before he speaks, who is thoughtful and sensitive and kind. The world needs decent men."

Rod and Penny are parents to two sons – Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13, with the duo regularly sharing insights into their family life.

Alastair is certainly following in Rod's stylish footsteps, regularly rocking outlandish shirt and suits that his musician dad would be proud of.

Penny is a mum of two (Instagram)

Rod's embarrassing dad antics

Their younger son Aiden is less enamoured with his father's rockstar behaviour – especially during the family wedding last weekend.

Rod mortified his youngest son with his antics (Instagram)

Rod took to Instagram to share a photo of himself at the bar with his suit trousers pooled around his ankles, with Aiden looking on in horror.

The cheeky musician captioned the photo, "How to embarrass your youngest at the hotel bar after a long weekend of activities."

Rod with his sons (Instagram)

We suspect Aiden is used to his dad's raucous behaviour, and has come to expect it!

Rod certainly has lots of experience as a father; he is dad to eight children, with his first daughter, Sarah Streeter arriving in 1963, when Rod was just 17, and the final addition to his brood, Aiden, being born in 2011, after Penny and Rod went through IVF to welcome their miracle boy