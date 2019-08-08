Roger Federer Birthday: Two Sets of Twins to Friendship With Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli, Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About Swiss Tennis Legend!

The legend of Tennis, Roger Federer, celebrates his birthday on Thursday, August 8. The Swiss tennis star turned 38 years today. Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles. This is the most by any male players in the history of tennis. Currently ranked world no.3 in men’s singles tennis, the star has held the record for holding the no. 1 ranking in ATP rankings for a record 310 weeks. This includes the record for hosting the top spot in men’s singles in 237 consecutive weeks. Happy Friendship Day 2019: Cristiano Ronaldo-Marcelo, Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer and Other Sports Personalities Who Are Best Friends in Real Life.

Federer has a number of records in tennis. He is the only player after Jimmy Connors to have 100 or more singles title in tennis. He is one of the eight tennis players to achieve a Career Grand Slam. While tennis is a crucial part of Federer’s life, there a lot of other things about Federer which are closely related to him. Here we look at some lesser-known things about the Swiss Tennis legend. Roger Federer Wins Unprecedented 100th Wimbledon Match, Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2019.

Federer’s father is Robert Federer, who has a Swiss-German ethnicity. His mother, Lynette Federer, is a South African. She holds both Swiss and South African citizenship.

Federer's wife Miroslava Federer is also a tennis player by profession. The couple competed for Switzerland in 2000 Sydney Olympics. They married each other in April, 2019.



