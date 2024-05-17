Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie give family home gorgeous Bridgerton makeover

As well as being famous singers, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, 62, are house renovation professionals having totally revamped several family homes to their taste.

After moving into their latest Victorian property in 2021, one of their biggest focuses has been their garden, which they have given a gorgeous makeover to turn the old pig shed into a work studio, create an outdoor fireplace and seating area, and, more recently, added botanicals that belong in popular Netflix show Bridgerton.

The Pepsi & Shirlie star showed off her Bridgerton-style wisteria (Instagram)

Any fans of the Regency drama will be familiar with the picturesque exterior of the Bridgerton property, where Vicount Anthony Bridgerton lives with his wife Viscountess Kate, his mother Violet and his younger siblings. Vines of greenery and purple wisteria decorate the red brick mansion to create a whimsical appearance that has caused the 'Bridgerton effect' to increase demand for the pretty climbing plants.

The Bridgerton house is known for its purple wisteria (Netflix)

Roman Kemp's parents appear to have taken note with the latest addition to their garden. The flower beds that circle the outside of their white-painted bricks had been packed full of blooms, including four new wisterias that climb far above the other greenery. With the wisteria beginning to flower, Martin and Shirlie will have a house worthy of the ton in no time!

The Kemps have put a lot of work into their new garden (Instagram)

The former Pepsi & Shirlie star, who is married to Spandau Ballet musician Martin, has recently explained it will be years before her garden transformation is complete.

Shirlie, who shares former Capital FM Radio DJ Roman and singer Harley Moon with her husband, shared a video of the overgrowing garden and explained: "May is one of my favourite months, the garden suddenly comes alive. And the promise of summer is just around the corner.

"We're leaving lots of areas alone to do their own thing, so no mowing in certain areas. I'm constantly adding plants around piglet as there was nothing here and patience is key to gardening but I don't have much of that!"

The former Wham! member continued: "It will take years to create the garden that I see in my head but it is rewarding seeing what we have created in such a short time."

The pair share children Harleymoon Kemp and Roman Kemp (Getty)

The Kemps have embarked on a five-year renovation project with their property, but they have already made significant progress, gutting every single room in the house and changing the décor and layout entirely.

The kitchen in the main house was their first passion project. They ripped out the old one to make way for a pristine white kitchen with a huge island in the centre, a double oven and endless storage.

Shirlie opted for fresh white in the main house's kitchen (Instagram)

"It’s a cheesy old saying but it really is the heart of the home. It never really becomes our house until we change the kitchen," Martin told The Telegraph, and Shirlie – who is behind a lot of the interior design – added: "I’m just so passionate about it.

"It means so much to me – it can draw me to tears if Martin disagrees about something. I’m so passionate about homes, and kitchens are one of my biggest loves. I’d love to design kitchens for a living, to be honest."

