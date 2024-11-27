Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie upgrade security at private home

Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie may be best known for their singing skills, but it's their interior design prowess that makes them a hit online. Shirlie's home account has 184,000 followers, who love updates from their Victorian home renovation – and their stunning house is about to receive an upgrade…

Shirlie took to her home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, on Wednesday when she went shopping for new doors from @valeantosirondoors. The 62-year-old posed in front of grand glass double doors with ornate metalwork and gold finishes. She called them "incredible" in her caption and went on to reveal that they are security doors too, with a second photo revealing that the doors are dual-layered with the iron and glass separate.



Prices start from £6,730 on the model that Shirlie took a liking to, and the company states that there is a 14-16 week wait on production, so it looks like it will be well into the New Year if the Kemps do have a front door revamp.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Shirlie opened up about the couple's renovation journey. "We took an old house that was completely run down, and we knocked every single wall and ceiling down that you can imagine, and we rebuilt something that would be perfect for us," she said.

Shirlie Kemp went door shopping

"That is what we have now and what we're doing now is just finishing touches. That was always something that we spoke about when we were moving from house to house. We tried new houses and old houses, but we always said we'd love to find something we could do from scratch. And that is what happened, that was the ultimate dream."

RENOVATION READS

The couple have shared many before and afters of their house transformation, leaving their followers reeling at the results.

The doors have a security feature

As well as the main building, the pair have tackled an old pig shed. You won't believe the before and afters of the outbuilding…

Shirlie herself described it as a "ruin" before the glow-up, and now it's a chic building clad in wood with modern doors and industrial lantern-style lights.

Before the renovations

"Shirlie really has an amazing talent. I need her to come to my house for inspiration," penned one fan online, and we can't help but agree!

Check out the transformation

Where does Martin and Shirlie Kemp's son Roman live?

Roman Kemp has been renovating his home since 2020 (Instagram)

Roman has a modest flat in London and he described it as his "dream place" when he moved in back in 2020.

Despite it being perfect for him, he was reluctant to bring royalty there when he worked with Princess Kate on the royal's Shaping Us campaign.

The pair met at Roman's parents' house instead (Kensington Palace)

"It was an honour but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me. And she was like, 'Oh, you know, I can come over to your place and do it there.' And I just said, 'No, let's go to my parents'. It's a bigger house. I don't want to bring royalty to a flat in Vauxhall.'"