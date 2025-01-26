Romeo Beckham gives glimpse inside £20,000 wellness weekend with girlfriend Kim

Fans couldn't believe how much he looked like his dad David Beckham in the snap

David Beckham's son Romeo took a leaf out of his dad's book as he enjoyed a relaxing weekend in the Cotswolds with his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

The 22-year-old former footballer took to Instagram to share photos from his romantic getaway in Chipping Norton, where the Beckhams own a £12 million converted barn that backs onto exclusive private member's club, Soho Farmhouse.

Taking part in one of his dad's favourite wellness activities, Romeo shared a snap of himself enjoying a sauna session in the family's €24,000 (£20,000) Estonian sauna from Iglucraft, an instalment David made to their sprawling two acres of land on the Great Tew estate in 2018.

The luxury sauna wouldn't look out of place in a five-star spa resort, boasting unique curved architecture, sleek underseat lighting and a high-tech gas stove.

Romeo Beckham was the image of his dad as he enjoyed a suana session (Instagram)

Romeo, the image of his dad, sat shirtless in the sauna as he sipped on a drink. His ever-growing collection of tattoos, another interest he inherited from his famous father, was visible as he lapped up the benefits of steam therapy.

David Beckham's wellness routine

The father-of-four is often sharing photographs of himself enjoying a post-workout sauna session in his luxury garden instalment. David has previously shared his love for ice baths, which he pairs with a sauna session.

The Beckhams have their own sauna at their country home (Instagram)

Alternating between hot and cold therapies is a practice used for centuries in Nordic cultures. It is said to be excellent for muscle repair, as well as boosting the immune system, improving cardiovascular health and stress relief.

Romeo follows in David's footsteps

Taking note of his dad's affinity for health and fitness, Romeo is often seen indulging in wellness therapies, as well as working out with his girlfriend, Kim. Their wellness-focused break in the Cotswolds comes just after the couple were seen at Romeo's parents' ultra-luxe Miami penthouse gym.

Romeo and Kim were the image of the 22-year-old's famous parents

The location is often seen by fans of David and Victoria, who frequently share snaps from their joint workouts on their respective social media accounts.

Romeo and Kim channelled the model's A-list parents, with Kim bearing an incredibly uncanny resemblance to the former Spice Girl, wearing a chocolate-brown workout set consisting of figure-hugging leggings and a matching sports top.

Meanwhile, Romeo looked cool and casual sitting on a mat, wearing a sports jersey and black shorts.

Romeo and Kim pictured in the hot tub at the Beckhams' Cotswolds home (Instagram)

The former football player started dating his model girlfriend back in November, the pair confirming their relationship when they were pictured hand-in-hand during a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone.