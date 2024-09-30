Romeo Beckham just copied dad David's favourite Y2K winter accessory

It didn’t take long for Victoria and David Beckham's second eldest to revert back to his sartorial skater-boy style.

After dressing to impress in a sleek leather jacket and black trouser ensemble to sit front row at his mother Victoria Beckham's recent PFW show on Friday night, Romeo was spotted out and about taking wardrobe cues from his dad David’s cold season style guide.

You may also like

Romeo is style force to be reckoned with just like his mother and father (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Spotted in the French capital yesterday, Romeo was snapped strutting down the cobblestone streets in a pair of baggy dark wash blue jeans, a zip up Balenciaga hoodie, a set of crisp black and white Converse high-tops and a slouchy white beanie.

If you’ve ever been on Romeo’s Instagram, you will have likely noticed fans often comment on how much he resembles a younger David, especially when he channels his Y2K outfits.

David's cosy accessory choice is peak cool-guy (Niki Nikolova)

Throughout the mid-2000s the football legend was often seen keeping his freshly faded buzz cut hairstyle warm in the winter season with a variety of beanies. In 2007 he was spotted on a dinner date with his wife Victoria in a cream-toned option, not too dissimilar from the one Romeo wore yesterday.

When not sitting alongside his famous family to support his former Spice Girl mother in sleek tailoring, the 22-year-old can often be found wearing a slew of casually cool looks, usually pairing baggy denim trousers with fruity knitted jumpers and a fun coloured beanie.

You may also like

This isn’t the first time on Romeo’s Parisian holiday that he’s taken style cues from his famous father. Just last week he was seen sporting a pair of skinny cut ‘rave shades’ and a layered t-shirt combo that emulated David’s iconic Nineties style.

I guess when your dad is as cool as David, it would be hard not to take style cues.