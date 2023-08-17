Roots just dropped a 50th anniversary collection — 12 picks we're obsessed with

Celebrate 50 years of Roots with their new anniversary collection. Images via Roots.

Roots is celebrating 50 years as a Canadian icon, and their latest collection is filled with vintage-inspired pieces worth adding to your closet.

Dubbed the "Golden Beaver" collection in honour of the retailer's 50th anniversary, you'll find updates to some of your favourite Roots styles, as well as some new rereleases of heritage classics.

Since it wouldn't be Roots without a selection of cozy organic cotton sweats, you can shop the new golden styles for men, women and kids. You'll also find golden accessories for the whole family, and leather styles that are sure to become instant classics.

You can shop the entire limited-edition Golden Beaver collection here, along with 12 of our top picks that you'll want to grab before they sell out below.

50th Cooper BF Crew Sweatshirt. Image via Roots.

This heavy sweatshirt has an oversized fit and a slightly elongated length that has us dreaming of chilly fall days to come.

$98 at Roots

Mens 50th Cooper Beaver T-Shirt. Image via Roots.

This classic Roots T-shirt gets a shining update with its golden beaver graphic and logo patch on the sleeve.

$48 at Roots

Re-Issue 78 Cheyenne Pack. Image via Roots.

Inspired by the original Cheyenne Pack that was first released in 1978, this leather backpack has been refreshed for the present day.

$498 at Roots

50th Commemorative Toque. Image via Roots.

This knit toque has a fold-over design with embroidered detailing to show off your Canadian pride.

$34 at Roots

50th Cooper Original Sweatpant. Image via Roots.

Gear up for fall in this pair of comfy sweatpants, which feature a classic relaxed fit and mid rise.

$98 at Roots

50th Original Kanga Hoodie. Image via Roots.

You can never go wrong with a classic goodie, especially when it's finished in the iconic Roots salt and pepper shade.

$118 at Roots

Re-Issue 76 English Saddle. Image via Roots.

This updated take on the English Saddle bag released in 1976 has a timeless shape that's perfect for everyday wear.

$398 at Roots

50th Cooper Baseball Cap

50th Cooper Baseball Cap. Image via Roots.

Top off all your casual looks with this black and gold baseball cap, complete with a Cooper beaver logo.

$34 at Roots

Womens 50th Cooper Relaxed T-Shirt. Image via Roots.

Shop this relaxed T-shirt in one (or all) of its three colours: black, varsity green, or salt and pepper grey.

$44 at Roots

50th Original Sweatpant. Image via Roots.

The men's version of these ultra soft sweatpants has a classic fit with a drawstring waist for extra comfort.

$98 at Roots

50th Anniversary Beaver Stuffie. Image via Roots.

Whether you're buying this stuffed beaver as a collector's item or as a gift for a little one, it's sure to bring a smile to everyone who sees it.

$30 at Roots

Re-Issue 76 Net Bag. Image via Roots.

This leather an net bag is a must have for the end of summer, and is inspired by an archival Roots design from 1976.

$198 at Roots

