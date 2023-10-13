This popular Roots shacket is 40% off — and the rest of the site is 20% off

Roots is having a customer appreciation sale this weekend — save 20% off select styles & 40% off the bestselling Seymour Shacket. (Photos via Roots)

My fellow Canadian shoppers, Roots is showing us some love with a customer appreciation sale (which I, as a customer, truly appreciate — so, thank you, Roots).

From Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 (Sunday), you can enjoy 20 per cent off select men's, women's and kids' apparel items, as well as top-rated leather goods.

Roots has some classic styles that are eligible for the limited-time discount. And what's even better, their beloved Seymour Shacket is in the mix, except at a 40 per cent discount — in various styles, too.

If you want to know more about the Seymour Shacket and other bestselling styles, just keep on scrolling.

Save 40%: Seymour Shacket

The details

Meet your soon-to-be favourite fall companion: The classic Seymour Shacket will be your new favourite fall go-to jacket for when the weather is having a hard time making up its mind.

It's crafted from a premium wool blend that'll keep you nice 'n' cozy. Plus, it's also eco-conscious, made of recycled materials, which is great for both you and the planet.

It's perfect for layering over your comfy Roots sweats this season, and the relaxed fit will ensure top-tier comfort. It's rounded at the hem and features easygoing dropped shoulders for a casual vibe.

And as a bonus, it has two handy patch pockets at the front, as well as two welt pockets. You can keep all your small essentials on you without having to carry a bag.

What shoppers are saying

This popular shacket features high ratings across all styles, as customers seem to love this "perfect" jacket "for the fall."

One shopper gave the classic piece a 5-star rating, stating it "is a great weight and makes layering for the cooler months easy." They continued to say the "wool blend isn't itchy or heavy."

Another customer who gave a generous 5-star rating stated that it's an "everyday essential" and that they "love" it so much. They said they reach for it the "second [it's] cool enough [outside]" and wear it "until the end of spring."

However, the same customer also said that the "fabric does pill," adding that "it is easy to remove," which is something to keep in mind.

Not your style? Here are other versions of the Seymour Shacket and other sale items, too.

Roots Cloud Sweatpant $67 $84 Save $17 The Cloud Sweatpants are so comfy that you probably won't want to wear anything else. They have an internal drawstring, so you can adjust the waistband to your liking. $67 at Roots

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.