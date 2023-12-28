Rosamund Pike had 'familiarity and shorthand' with Carey Mulligan on Saltburn set

In Emerald Fennell's provocative thriller, the British actress plays Elspeth, the Catton family matriarch who welcomes Barry Keoghan's Oliver Quick into their Saltburn home for the summer. Oliver isn't the only family guest - Elspeth's old friend Pamela, played by Mulligan, has also come to stay. Pike told Deadline that her previous collaboration with Mulligan fed into their on-screen relationship in Saltburn. "I think with Carey and I, because we knew each other since she was 18 and I was 24, for Pride and Prejudice, we have this familiarity and shorthand. Sisterly things.”