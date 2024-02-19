Rosamund Pike hoped to wear BAFTAs dress after seeing it in Dior fashion show

The Saltburn actress hit the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards in London on Sunday night wearing a light blue pleated silk chiffon gown with exposed corsetry. She explained to Vogue that she has had her eye on that dress since its appearance during Dior's Haute Joaillerie (High Jewellery) presentation in Lake Como, Italy, during which jewellery by Victoire de Castellane was paired with couture designed by Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri. "I've been hoping to wear this dress since I saw it as part of a capsule couture collection on the shores of Lake Como,"...