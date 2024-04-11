Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just nailed the elevated jumpsuit trend

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party (Robert Smith)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley epitomises quiet luxury in a crisp cotton twill jumpsuit from Saint Laurent, and while this unassuming all-in-one is undoubtedly the perfect cut - with its cinched leather belt and perfectly outsized pockets - there are no flashy labels, or obvious evidence of its close-to-4k price-tag.

The British model and actress is no stranger to high-end looks and has amassed a 19.8 million following on Instagram, thanks to her clean aesthetic and perfectly on point OOTD mirror-selfies. Cult brands such as Bottega Veneta, Celine and Valentino feature heavily in Rosie's lust-worthy outfit posts, alongside her dreamy lifestyle snaps and selfies with her (equally dreamy) husband, Jason Statham.

Currently in Tokyo for the Tiffany & Co. Wonder Exhibition, (Rosie is a brand ambassador for the iconic jewellery house), the 36-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to share her ‘fit - one that first made its debut as the opening look on Saint Laurent’s SS24 runway.

The opening look for the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show (Getty images)

Rosie’s chic beige jumpsuit takes inspiration from flight suits - with Saint Laurent paying homage to pioneering female aviators this season. Its utilitarian boxy shape is just the right side of slouchy, casually lending a Parisian je ne sais quoi that we want to bottle up and practice immediately. Rosie's eye for proportion often takes what would otherwise be deemed basic wardrobe staples to the next level, with this most recent look being no exception to her expertly-mastered rule.

Make like the runway, and Rosie, and style your jumpsuit with pointed heels and statement jewellery to elevate a trusty classic to new heights. While Rosie’s look verged on the casual side (minus the stack of diamond bangles), her aviator sunglasses and nude make-up felt fresh and everyday appropriate. Meanwhile, Saint Laurent’s catwalk styling proves that overalls can work for the evening too - just add slicked-back hair, a bold red lip and shoulder-grazing statement earrings to give your jumpsuit catwalk-worthy status.