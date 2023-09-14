Roxy Earle opens up about postpartum infection: '12 hardest days of our lives'

Roxy Earle shared a video from hospital recalling a postpartum health crisis. (Instagram/@luxuriousroxy)

Canadian influencer Roxy Earle is reflecting on the "hardest days" of her life and reminding her fans about the importance of self-care.

On Wednesday, the "Real Housewives of Toronto" alum shared a black and white Instagram reel of herself in a hospital bed. The influencer then opened up about the infection she developed after giving birth to her youngest daughter, Alaia.

"After the 12 hardest days of our lives, we never let go and are now safely home to start our healing as a family of four," she penned.

Earle went on to say that her recent health crisis helped show her what really "matters in life."

She explained that prior to welcoming her daughter she was "healthy and thriving." She urged her followers to take care of themselves — and expect the unexpected.

"I went into that hospital healthy and thriving and an infection took hold of me and my body in a way nobody could have planned for," the 39-year-old shared. "I urge you to care for yourself, evaluate what you stress over and surround yourself with the love that can weather any storm."

Earle wrapped up her caption by thanking her doctor and husband for saving her life.

"From here on in I'm hopefully returning to just happy posts. Thank you to my husband Dr. Mahesan who saved my life."

In the comments, fans sent well-wishes and praised Earle's resilience.

"You are so supported and will come back stronger than ever, Mama!," an Instagram user wrote. "Proud of you and can't wait to see you back on your feet and running around with your babies."

Another person added: "So glad you're recovered! Enjoy every moment at home."

"So sorry you had to go through this horrible ordeal," a fan sympathized. "God bless you and your beautiful family. You're a strong beautiful woman!"

"Oh wow! That is so scary!" someone weighed in. "Glad you're on the mend."

On Sept. 5, Earle shared another post from a hospital bed paired with a caption asking her fans to keep her in their thoughts as the infection initially took hold.

"Baby Alaia is home thriving but I am not," she revealed.

Earle continued: "I always vowed to share my life with authenticity and want women to know that child birthing isn't all cute outfits and perfect family photos.

"As I lay in high-risk postnatal room I'm grateful for the care and am planning to be back to my babies in no time. Not everyone is this lucky, so the gratitude is flowing through me. But 'till I'm home, I need your good healing vibes."

