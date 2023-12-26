Royal family members who missed King Charles's Christmas Day church visit

The royals reunited for the Christmas Day church service (Getty)

The King and Queen were joined by some of their closest family members at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children were among the attendees, along with Charles's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and their families.

But there were some noticeable absences on the day.

The King's nephew, Peter Phillips, 46, was not among the guests at St Mary Magdalene church.

Peter, who is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, was seen leaving Charles's pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle last week with daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11.

Earlier this month, Peter and his daughters, who he shares with his ex-wife, Autumn, also attended the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Savannah, who is the late Queen Elizabeth II's eldest great-grandchild, will celebrate her 13th birthday on 29 December.

Peter with sister Zara and his daughters, Savannah and Isla, at Kate's Christmas carol concert (Getty)

Peter's sister, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike, stepped out for the Christmas Day church service with the royals.

The equestrian and the former rugby star were accompanied by their daughters, Mia, nine, and five-year-old Lena, but their two-year-old Lucas did not join them.

Given his young age, Lucas is unlikely to join his parents and sisters for major outings until he's four or five.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child, Prince Louis, made his Christmas Day debut in 2022 at the age of four.

Zara and Mike were joined by their daughters, Mia and Lena (Getty)

Similarly, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attended church without their sons, August, who turns three in February, and seven-month-old Ernest.

Last year, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were joined by Edoardo's seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

Eugenie and Jack attended the church service without their young sons (Getty)

But this year, the youngster is spending Christmas with his mother, Dara Huang, in Florida.

American architect Dara shared a sweet festive snap with her son on Instagram, showing Wolfie, wearing a red checked shirt, and cuddling his mother, against a gold backdrop with tinsel, baubles and lights.

"Merry Christmas everyone and to all a good night," Dara's caption read.

Wolfie joined Edoardo and stepmother, Princess Beatrice, at Kate's Christmas carol concert, where he shared a sweet interaction with Prince Louis.

Edoardo and Beatrice also have a two-year-old daughter, Sienna, who wasn't present at the service.

Beatrice and Edoardo attended the Christmas concert with Wolfie (Getty)

For the first time in decades, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, joined the royals at church on Christmas Day.

Author Sarah still resides with her ex-husband, the Duke of York, at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

