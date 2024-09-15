Royal family wish Prince Harry happy birthday for first time under King’s reign

The Royal family has wished the Duke of Sussex a happy 40th birthday in a statement on social media.

It is the first time the father-of-two has had a dedicated birthday post on the family’s social media under the King’s reign.

The last post dedicated to the Duke was in 2021, a year after he quit as a working Royal.

The post may be seen as an olive branch as he is said to be speaking to his father more and the pair appear to be attempting to heal their rift.

The statement, complete with a picture of a smiling Prince Harry and an emoji of a birthday cake, said simply: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”.

The Royal family’s social media post wishing Prince Harry a happy birthday

The Duke of Sussex has become a father in the last decade, and has described it as ‘one of life’s great joys’ - Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke is spending his milestone birthday on Sunday with the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He is then said to be heading away for a gathering with close friends.

The Duke enters his fifth decade in what has been a rollercoaster year for the Royal family, with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer.

The Duke has made no secret of his wish to reunite with the King - Samir Hussein/WireImage

But the Duke, who lives in California after stepping down from the working monarchy, remains estranged from his brother the Prince of Wales and faces a strained relationship with the King.

When the King’s shock health news was announced in February, the Duke made a transatlantic dash to see him but his meeting with his father lasted just 45 minutes.

In comments released to the BBC, the Duke said “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40”, and described how fatherhood had given him a renewed sense of purpose to make “this world a better place”.