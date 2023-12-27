Royal fans spot incredible moving detail during coronation special

Princess Anne's fans noticed a subtle tribute (Getty)

Boxing Day evening saw a treat for royal fans, with the BBC airing the brand new documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, a show which gave an inside look into the lives of the King and Queen in the months leading up to and following their coronation at Westminster Abbey.

While the King and Queen were the focal point of the programme, which was directed by royal author Robert Hardman and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice a subtle detail during a segment which saw Princess Anne speak about the heartbreaking passing of her mother.

In the emotional segment, the Princess Royal spoke about the "serendipity" of her being at Balmoral when Queen Elizabeth II died and her mother's desire to spend her final days in Scotland. For the heartfelt discussion, Princess Anne wore a smart cream blazer with a light green shirt below, but it was her jewellery that drew attention from viewers.

Princess Anne's fans noticed a subtle tribute (Getty)

For the clip, Princess Anne wore her late mother's three-string pearl necklace, with fans writing on social media: "I find it poignant that Princess Anne is wearing the late Queen’s three-strand pearl necklace for her interview!" Watch the clip below to see Princess Anne wearing the sentimental item...

The timeless piece of jewellery quickly became a staple for Princess Anne after her mother died, with the Princess Royal spotted wearing it a week after Queen Elizabeth II's passing. Prior to this, the pearls were worn by the late Queen almost daily after she took the throne in 1952.

You may also like

Princess Anne twins with husband Sir Timothy Laurence in matching £115 gifts from King Charles Princess Anne twins with husband Sir Timothy Laurence in matching £115 gifts from King Charles

Royal fans were impressed by Anne's appearance in the programme, commenting: "I adore her. So refined and dignified," and: "She is the best of the royal family!"

The documentary gave never-before-seen insight into King Charles and Princess Anne's close sibling bond, with one shot showing the Princess Royal visiting her brother on the day of his coronation, greeting him warmly by saying: "Hello old bean," another moment which delighted viewers.

Story continues

DISCOVER: Princess Anne's rare comments about Queen Camilla revealed

"Love how close they are," one viewer wrote, with another adding: "I keep watching this over and over. It’s so lovely to see. Real brother and sister close and fun relationship."

Princess Anne and King Charles are close (Getty)

A third agreed, writing: "They’re so affectionate and have such fun together. It’s truly heartwarming and so wonderful to catch a glimpse behind the scenes."

READ: Princess Anne's secret to longevity as hardest working royal at 73

We're glad King Charles has Princess Anne on hand to support him!

Royally obsessed? Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast...