Royal health crisis is ‘temporary blip’ for monarchy not ‘seismic change’, say sources

The King with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace for their first audience since Charles III's diagnosis with cancer - Jonathan Brady/pa

A double health scare which has left the King and Princess of Wales unable to carry out public duties as they undergo cancer treatment is a “temporary blip” and not a “seismic change” for the monarchy, palace sources have said.

The King is said to be “very positive” and his doctors “optimistic”, as aides plan for him to build back to resume his fuller schedule of engagements “towards the summer”.

He has been undergoing regular treatment for cancer since early February. The Princess of Wales announced on Friday that she too is under the care of a medical team and having a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Both have been compelled to halt their public engagements, with the King instead working behind closed doors and the Princess at home to focus on her health.

But, one source told The Telegraph: “It’s a temporary blip, not a seismic change.”

They added: “It feels like a short period where there has been understandable concern. But the King is very positive, his doctors are optimistic, and you can see the impact of treatment has not impeded him.

“What’s pretty incredible is how the business of state has continued. The Queen is fulfilling her duties, the King is undertaking all of his constitutional workload and I think we’ll continue to see royal activity across the board.”

Conscious effort to be photographed

The King has made a conscious effort to be photographed undertaking his key duties, including issuing a rare video from his private audience with the Prime Minister, pictures of him welcoming visiting diplomats, and regular shots of him in the car to and from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

The Queen will carry out three engagements this week, including representing the King at the annual Royal Maundy service.

Last week she visited Northern Ireland on an overnight trip without the King.

Of the King’s future return to public engagements, the palace source said: “We continue to plan for an optimistic outcome, building towards the summer.”

Story continues

The Prince and Princess of Wales have, for now, emphasised their wish for privacy.

A Kensington Palace source said they “sincerely hope” the Princess will now be left alone to spend Easter with her family.

The Prince of Wales will be off duty over the Easter holidays, which the family will spend in Norfolk as usual, ensuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can enjoy their usual routines out of the limelight.

Friends and former staff have rallied to support the family.

Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, told GB News: “It’s not a crisis. A crisis is an abdication. Crisis is not knowing the line of succession. This is a bump in the road. It is not a major earthquake in my opinion.

“You’ve got two senior members of the Royal Family who are ill, who are being treated for cancer. But hopefully this is a blip and going forward they will recuperate and carry on doing the amazing work that they do.

‘Let Princess have some peace’

“I think going forward, let her [the Princess of Wales] have some peace. Let her have some privacy. Let the family have some privacy so she can recuperate. And the palace shouldn’t be providing a running commentary, absolutely.

“We never did when the late Queen was unwell or Prince Philip. We always say we’re not going to provide a day-to-day commentary on their condition.”

Asked by host Camilla Tominey, also The Telegraph’s associate editor, whether the Royal family is too small, she said: “I think the balance is right at the moment. Obviously, we have two members of the Royal family out of action, but they will come back into the fold again.”

Paddy Harverson, a former spokesman for the King and Prince William in the early years of his relationship with his wife-to-be denied the institution is now “fragile”.

“We just have to come to terms with the new reality, there’s fewer of them,” he told the BBC.

“So, everyone just needs to sort of understand that they will still be busy, they will get over this. I am highly confident that the King, who I know well, is incredibly strong, very resilient, a great spiritual person, so I know he’ll get through it.

“Likewise with the Princess, with Kate, I think once they’re through this sticky patch, I think we’ll get back to normal.

“I think the nation just needs to adjust, and the media, and everyone who follows this, to a smaller family but still very busy doing what they do in their own way.”

On Sunday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt praised the “incredible stoicism” of the King and Princess.

Anneliese Dodds, Labour Party chairman, said she felt a “huge amount of sympathy” for the Princess as she watched her video message on Friday.

The King will this week deliver an audio Easter message to the Royal Maundy service at Worcester Cathedral. He will be represented in person by the Queen.

The couple are hoping to attend the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, with plans modified to take into account the need to prevent him picking up an infection.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend, it has been confirmed. Prince William will return to his usual programme of engagements after his children’s school holidays come to an end on April 17.