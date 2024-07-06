Royal news live: Prince Harry award backlash continues as William heads to Euro 2024 quarter final

Prince William is heading to Germany to watch England play in the Euro 2024 quarter final as his brother, Prince Harry, has been defended after the decision to give him an award for veterans.

A petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision the Duke of Sussex, 39, the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, has surpassed 63,000 signatures.

The late Tillman’s mother, Mary, was amongst the people who believe there are more deserving recipients, but the sporting network behind the award, ESPN, has defended its decision, hailing the “incredible” work of the games.

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” a spokesperson told Sky News.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will attend England’s match against Switzerland on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Prince, who is the president of the Football Association, will be present to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team in Dusseldorf as they seek to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Friday 5 July 2024 16:00 , Emma Guinness

A petition calling on American sports network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Prince Harry an award for veterans has continued to gain momentum.

It currently has over 63,000 signatures, despite the network defending its decision to give the Duke of Sussex the award for his “incredible” work with the Invictus Games.

The Change.org petition reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.

“He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.

“The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover.

“More recently, his role in the Invictus Games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticized as self-centered.”

A petition against Prince Harry’s receipt of an award is continuing to grow. (Scotty’s Little Soldiers)

Princess Anne remains out of action after hospitalisation

Friday 5 July 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne remains off duty as she continues her recovery after being kicked by a horse almost two weeks ago.

Following the incident on her Gloucestershire estate, the Princess Royal was hospitalised for five days before being released on Friday.

She suffered a concussion and minor injuries in the incident, with brain and cognition expert Natalie Mackenzie telling The Independent that concussion symptoms should resolve within two weeks.

The Princess Royal after attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel (PA) (PA Wire)

King Charles pictured with SNP leader before election losses

Friday 5 July 2024 14:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles was pictured with the SNP leader John Swinney on the eve of his party suffering huge losses in the General Election.

The pair met yesterday (4 July) as part of Holyrood Week, which celebrates Scotland’s achievements, culture and community.

It was cut short so that the Monarch could return to London to appoint the new prime minister, Keir Starmer.

The SNP lost 38 seats in the election, leaving them with just nine and calling into question the party’s mandate for Scottish Independence.

The SNP leader was pictured bowing to the Monarch. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

King Charles appoints Keir Starmer as prime minister

Friday 5 July 2024 12:52 , Emma Guinness

King Charles has officially appointed the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Monarch travelled back from Scotland to ask the Labour leader to form a new government after his party won yesterday’s General Election by a landslide.

Keir Starmer has just delievered his first speech as prime minister and promised to rebuild the nation. (AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles accepts Rishi Sunak’s resigniation

Friday 5 July 2024 11:43 , Emma Guinness

King Charles has met with Rishi Sunak after the Conservative Party’s devastating defeat in the General Election.

The politician formally handed in his resignation as prime minister before leaving Buckingham Palace after it was accepted.

The Monarch will now meet with Keir Starmer to ask him to form a new government. It is not known for long this meeting will take place for.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered a speech acknowledging on his party’s need to rebuild before handing in his resignation to King Charles (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Prince William flies to Germany for Euros

Friday 5 July 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince William is once again flying to Germany to support the England squad at this year’s Euros.

The heir to the throne, who is president of the FA, will watch the Three Lions take on Switzerland in the quarter-final tomorrow night.

The Prince of Wales will watch the England team in their next Euro 2024 game in Germany (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA) (PA Wire)

King Charles arrives in London to appoint new prime minister

Friday 5 July 2024 10:52 , Emma Guinness

King Charles has arrived back in London to appoint the new prime minister Keir Starmer.

He will formally ask the Labour leader to form a new government after his party won the General Election by a landslide.

Starmer will be the third prime minister of Charles’s reign.

King Charles is about to appoint the new prime minister. (Sky)

Kate Middleton waiting on ‘one thing’ to attend Wimbledon

Friday 5 July 2024 10:00 , Emma Guinness

Following the appearance of Kate Middleton’s parents at Wimbledon yesterday, officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales herself could attend this year’s tournament.

It has now been reported that she is waiting on “one thing” before confirming her attendance – an official sign-off from her doctors.

Announcing her return to public life last month, the princess said that she hopes to attend a few engagements this summer.

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told the Telegraph : “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

Officials remain hopeful that Kate Middleton could appear at Wimbledon. (AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle’s new cooking show finishes filming

Friday 5 July 2024 08:40 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle’s new cooking show for Netflix has already been branded “awful” after news emerged that filming has wrapped.

The dig was made by Sky News host Rita Panahi who did not hold back when it came to criticising the show based on the limited details known about it so far.

“Meghan Markle has just wrapped up filming on a new cooking and home show for Netflix, a show which has yet to receive a formal title or air date, as part of the Sussexes’ $100million deal and was filmed at a property near their Montecito mansion in Los Angeles,” she said.

“It’s apparently going to focus on the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship - and I’ve gotta say, it sounds bloody awful.”

The show comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Markle’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which has already soft-launched jam and dog biscuits.

Meghan Markle has just finished filming a new cooking show for Netflix. (AP)

Inside King Charles and Keir Starmer’s relationship

Friday 5 July 2024 08:20 , Emma Guinness

King Charles reportedly has a warm relationship with the soon-to-be third prime minister of his reign, Keir Starmer.

The pair are set to meet at Buckingham Palace today when the Monarch will ask the Labour leader to form a new government.

While Starmer has been recorded saying that at one point he was in favour of the abolition of the Monarchy, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth when she passed away.

He told the Commons: “For the 70 glorious years of her reign, our Queen was at the heart of this nation’s life.

“She did not simply reign over us, she lived alongside us, she shared in our hopes and our fears, our joy, and our pain. Our good times and our bad.”

The politician then took the opportunity to praise King Charles as the incoming Monarch.

“King Charles III has been a devoted servant of this country his entire life, he has been a powerful voice for fairness, and understood the importance of the environment long before many others,” Keir said.

“As he ascends to his new role with the Queen Consort by his side, the whole House, indeed, the whole country, will join today to wish him a long, happy and successful reign.”

King Charles and Keir Starmer are reported to have a warm relationship. (PA)

King Charles to appoint new Prime Minister

Friday 5 July 2024 08:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles is set to appoint a new prime minister today after Labour’s landslide General Election victory.

After spending the past few days in Scotland for Holyrood Week, the Monarch is expected to travel back to London today (5 July) to meet with the leader of the winning political party.

Keir Starmer will be the third prime minister of Charles’s reign.

The King could have a busy day today depending on the final election outcome (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Meghan ‘will never allow’ Harry to reconcile with family

Friday 5 July 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal commentator has claimed that Meghan Markle will “never allow” Prince Harry to reconcile with the royal family.

“[Harry] is not going to apologise, at least not while he is still with Meghan,” Dee Dee Dunleavy told Sky News.

“I really do believe he does her bidding and she is never going to allow him to apologise to the family.”

The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his family has consistently deteriorated since he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.

He has not seen his father, King Charles, since February, when they met for a reported 45 minutes following his cancer diagnosis.

Meghan Markle will reportedly “never allow” Prince Harry to reconcile with his family. (Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Meghan Markle’s cooking programme finishes filming

Friday 5 July 2024 04:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle’s cooking programme has finished filming for Netflix, the Daily Beast has reported.

A source told the outlet: “It all went well and it is in the can.”

While little is known about the untitled programme, the Duchess of Sussex herself said it will “celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Meghan Markle has just finished work on a new cooking programme. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Harry could release another memoir after Charles’s death, commentator claims

Friday 5 July 2024 02:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal commentator has speculated that Prince Harry could release another tell-all book upon the death of his father King Charles.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claims that he could do this to “lash out” at his brother Prince William if he remains on poor terms with the royals.

She speculated on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered: “I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after [Queen Elizabeth died]. Originally they were saying there was going to be another publication after the [late] Queen died.”

“I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away. Especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm’s length. Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?”

Prince Harry’s first tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ was released in January of last year. (Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry sent ‘symbolic message’ to royal family

Friday 5 July 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry is reported to have sent a symbolic message to the royal family after vacating his UK residence Frogmore Cottage last June.

This came in the form of the date he officially registered the US as his main residence, 29 June, which was also the day he officially vacated the cottage last year.

While the Duke of Sussex has primarily lived in the US since 2020, royal commentator Esther Krakue said Harry was trying “to send a message” with this decision.

She told Sky News: “It’s very interesting that Prince Harry chose to date his official US residency on the day he was kicked out of Frogmore Cottage.”

“I think he was trying to send a message and it was very symbolic and I think the biggest message here is that it represents everything that could have been and is not and has been lost. Potentially it represents what actually should never have been.”

More recent reports have suggested that Harry is now looking for a new UK residence after he stayed in a London hotel on his most recent trip to the country.

Harry and Meghan were asked to leave the cottage after stepping down as working royals. (Getty)

Petition against Prince Harry reaches 60,000 signatures

Thursday 4 July 2024 22:00 , Emma Guinness

A petition calling on American sports network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games has reached over 60,000 signatures.

It argues that the Duke of Sussex is an unsuitable recipient of the award, which was created in memory of the former footballer who gave up his sporting career to serve in the wake of 9/11.

The Change.org petition reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.

“He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.

“The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover.

“More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticized as self-centered.”

ESPN has defended its decision following the controversy, describing the work of the games as “incredible”.

A petition against Prince Harry’s receipt of an award has had over 60,000 signatures. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Harry and Meghan’s celebrity friends ‘few and far between'

Thursday 4 July 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

Despite having a star-studded wedding back in 2018, it has been claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s circle of celebrity friends is growing increasingly smaller.

This comes following explosive new revelations from Tom Bower’s book House of Beckham, which claims that Meghan “deluded” herself into thinking she had more social status than Victoria Beckham.

The two couple’s friendship eventually fell apart when Meghan allegedly accused the pair of leaking information about her to the press.

“Their A-list friends that are supportive are few and far between,” a source told Closer magazine.

“Any chance they had of mending fences with the Beckhams has been squashed by the royals, Tom Cruise has clearly chosen to side with the royals, George and Amal Clooney have all but dumped them too, and even Elton John has been too busy to give them a whole lot of attention.”

Harry and Meghan were once on good terms with the Beckhams. (Getty Images for The Archewell F)

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate impactful Scots

Thursday 4 July 2024 17:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles and Queen Camilla have acknowledged the contributions of impactful Scottish people at a garden party.

This came as part of this year’s Holyrood Week celebrations, which also mark the 900th anniversary of the city of Edinburgh.

According to reports, while the royals typically spend a week in Scotland for the celebrations, this will be cut short because of the General Election.

Harry and Meghan celebrate Independence Day as the UK goes to the polls

Thursday 4 July 2024 16:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to be celebrating Independence Day in the US as the UK goes to the polls for the General Election.

The holiday is of particular importance to the couple – who last year celebrated by watching a parade with their children – because it is when they had one of their first dates.

Harry wrote in Spare: “[Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: ‘I bear gifts.’ A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. ‘What’s this? ‘ ‘No, no, don’t shake it! ‘ We both laughed.

“She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing.”

Harry and Meghan are speculated to be enjoying Independence Day. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

King Charles shares message to those affected by Hurricane Beryl

Thursday 4 July 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles has extended his sympathies and support to those affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl.

The storm made history by becoming the fastest to reach category five on record, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The Monarch said in a statement: “My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean. Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives.

“I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction – a spirit which has been called upon too often – and so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts.

“At this most difficult of times, please know that our most special thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives, livelihoods and property have been so utterly devastated.”

King Charles has sent his support to those affected by Hurricane Beryl. (Getty Images)

Royal Navy ship sent to aid Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Thursday 4 July 2024 14:00 , Emma Guinness

Following the news that the Prince and Princess of Wales have made a private donation to the Hurricane Beryl relief fund, it has been announced that the Royal Navy shop has been sent to assist as well.

HMS Trent is currently making its way to the Cayman Islands with 50 sailors and is equipped with bottled water, basic emergency supplies and other equipment.

The MoD said the team includes members of the who will be able to 700X Naval Air Squadron who can conduct airborne assessments of the damage caused by the category five storm.

A specialist Rapid Deployment Team has already arrived in the area to help affected British nationals, it was added.

HMS Trent is travelling to help those affected by Hurricane Beryl. (LPhot Matt Bradley/Ministry of Defence/PA Wire)

Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Wimbledon

Thursday 4 July 2024 13:37 , Emma Guinness

Kate Middleton’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton have arrived at Wimbledon to enjoy the Royal Box this afternoon.

While it is not known if the Princess of Wales herself will make an appearance, officials have said they are hopeful she could attend to present the trophies.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Chair of the All England Club Debbie Jevans recently told The Telegraph.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

Michael and Carole Middleton have arrived at Wimbledon. (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

This is their second public outing since the annoucement of their daughter’s cancer diagnosis. (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Prince Harry’s ‘deep regret’ over drug taking revelations

Thursday 4 July 2024 13:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry is said to be experiencing “deep regret” over his disclosure of past drug use in his 2023 memoir Spare.

The royal is currently being investigated over speculation that he could have lied about his drug use on his visa application and this could see him deported from the country he has called home since 2020.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror: “The couple have taken legal advice because they’re seriously worried that if Donald Trump wins the next election Harry’s visa may be revoked. Trump has insisted that if Harry is found to have lied on his visa application about his admitted drug taking, he could be asked to leave the country.

“Harry initially thought this couldn’t possibly happen to him as the normal rules don’t apply to a Royal Prince, but he is increasingly realising that in the United States being a Prince doesn’t actually count for very much. But one thing is for sure Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public. It never occurred to him that this might end up threatening his whole life plan.”

Prince Harry could be forced to leave the US if Donald Trump is reelected. (REUTERS)

The Middletons appear at Wimbledon

Thursday 4 July 2024 12:22 , Emma Guinness

Kate Middleton’s parents Michael and Carole are set to appear in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

This will mark the couple’s second public outing since their daughter’s cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this year, the first being an appearance at Royal Ascot with Prince William.

The Middletons will appear at Wimbledon today (AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles’s role in the General Election

Thursday 4 July 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles could be about to welcome the third prime minister of his reign if Rishi Sunak is replaced.

The Monarch, while politically neutral, must appoint the new prime minister after a General Election and they do not have to consult anyone before doing so.m

Charles’s reign began with Liz Truss, who the late Queen Elizabeth appointed before her death in September 2022, and has predominately featured the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunack.

Queen Elizabeth appointed her last prime minister the month she died. (PA)

How the General Election affected royal engagements

Thursday 4 July 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

Today’s General Election impacted royal engagements from the moment it was called in May.

As the royals must remain politically neutral, their engagements were altered to cancel or postpone any events “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.”

This led to some doubt being cast over last week’s Japanese state visit, which ultimately went ahead as planned.

The UK is heading to the polls today. (REUTERS)

Queen Camilla enjoys vintage whiskey in Edinburgh

Thursday 4 July 2024 10:00 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla has enjoyed a traditional Scottish whisky as the royals continue to mark Holyrood Week in Scotland.

Alongside King Charles, she is marking the 900th anniversary of the country’s capital city, Edinburgh.

Drinking what is known as a “dram” in the Scots language, the Queen admitted that the vintage whisky she sampled “hit the spot”.

Queen Camilla enjoyed a ‘dram’ in Scotland. (Getty Images)

Petition against Prince Harry reaches almost 60,000 signatures

Thursday 4 July 2024 08:30 , Emma Guinness

A petition calling for a “rethink” of the decision to give Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games has reached almost 60,000 signatures.

While ESPN has now defended its decision to recognise the “incredible” work of the games, tens of thousands of people believe there are more deserving recipients of the award.

It is given to a person with “a strong connection to sports” in a similar way to the late soldier, who was killed in Afghanistan after giving up his football career to serve in the wake of 9/11.

The Change.org petition reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.

“He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.

“The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover.

“More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticized as self-centered.”

The petition against Prince Harry is continuing to grow. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prince William and Kate Middleton make private donation to hurricane victims

Thursday 4 July 2024 08:24 , Emma Guinness

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reported to have made a private donation to the victims of Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.

Kate and Wiliam are said to be following the impact of the category four storm and the subsequent relief efforts closely.

According to reports, at least six people are confirmed to have lost their lives in winds which reached as much as 165 miles per hour.

In its most affected areas, as many as 95 percent of homes are believed to be damaged or destroyed.

The couple made a donation after the storm peaked at cagetory five. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tipped to have special celebration today

Thursday 4 July 2024 08:00 , Emma Guinness

As the British public heads to the polls for the General Election, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to be celebrating Independence Day.

According to reports, the couple watched the annual parade in their California hometown last year.

The 4th of July, which marks the US’s Independence from the UK, also holds special meaning for the couple, something Prince Harry reflected on in his 2023 memoir Spare.

Reflecting on one of their first dates, he wrote: “[Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: ‘I bear gifts.’ A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. ‘What’s this?’ ‘No, no, don’t shake it!’ We both laughed.

“She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to be celebrating Independence Day. (Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

King Charles jokes about school’s poor cricket performance

Thursday 4 July 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles did not hold back when it came to his honesty about his former Scottish school’s cricket performance.

While speaking to guests at a garden party in Edinburgh, the Monarch admitted that while he had the highest score on his team, “it was not very much.”

Trevor Hills from Nairn revealed: “Charles said when he was at Gordonstoun he played cricket against a team from Nairn.

“I was debating whether to ask the score when he said his school lost.

“But he did have the highest score – although he said it wasn’t very much.”

This year’s Holyrood Week will be cut short because of the General Election. (Getty Images)

Wimbledon officials remain hopeful of Kate Middleton appearance

Thursday 4 July 2024 04:00 , Emma Guinness

As this year’s Wimbledon tournament enters its third day, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether or not the Princess of Wales will appear.

Officials, however, remain hopeful that she could attend to present the trophies after she expressed a desire to attend a handful of engagements this summer.

Kate, 42, remains off of official duty after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Debbie Jevans, the chair of the All England Club, told The Telegraph.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

Wimbledon officials remain hopeful that Kate Middleton could make an appearance at this year’s tournament. (REUTERS)

Princess Anne remains off duty

Thursday 4 July 2024 02:00 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne remains off duty after spending the majority of last week in hospital after being kicked by a horse.

Widely reported to be the hardest-working royal, she sustained a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her Gloucestershire estate last Sunday.

Her engagements have been postponed for the foreseeable future, with brain and cognition expert Natalie Mackenzie telling The Independent that concussions can take up to two weeks to recover from.

The Princess Royal has attended more engagements than any other member of the family this year. (PA Wire)

David Beckham all smiles in Royal Box amid feud with Harry and Meghan

Thursday 4 July 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

David Beckham appeared in the Royal Box at Wimbledon amid increased reports about his apparent feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

David and his wife Victoria were once on friendly terms with the Sussexes, but that changed when the couple allegedly accused the Beckhams of leaking information about them to the press.

Lizzie Cundy, a former friend of Meghan, said the pair were not the only former friends to distance themselves from the couple.

“I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends,” she told the Mirror.

“Many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan.”

Despite what its name suggests, the Royal Box at the tournament is not only for royalty, but friends and guests of the tournament, with Sir David Attenborough also making an appearance at this year’s event.

David Beckham was all smiles at Wimbledon. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thomas Markle says he’s ‘in the same boat’ as King Charles

Wednesday 3 July 2024 22:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle’s estranged father has said that he is in the same boat as King Charles when it comes to their shared grandchildren.

Thomas Markle recently spoke about his desire to finally meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ahead of his 80th birthday this month.

He also sympathised with reports that King Charles, who has only met Lilibet once, also wants to forge a proper relationship with his grandchildren.

He told the Daily Mail: “They have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the King of England.

“I never in my 80 years thought I’d be in the same boat as the King.”

Thomas Markle has begged Harry and Meghan to let him finally meet his grandchildren. (Good Morning Britain)

Meghan Markle ‘would love’ King Charles to promote lifestyle brand

Wednesday 3 July 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle has set her sights on the royal family as she continues to promote her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, ahead of its launch, an insider has claimed.

So far, celebrity friends of the former actress have soft-launched some of its products including jams and dog biscuits.

But now an insider has claimed that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are next to receive a freebie as they are the royals allegedly closest to the Sussexes.

“Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it,” the source said, according to the Express.

“Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval.”

The Duchess has already gifted limited edition jars of jam from the brand. (iStock/Traceyrobbins/Instagram/Getty/The Independent)

Harry and Meghan ‘may never reconcile’ with Kate and William

Wednesday 3 July 2024 18:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “may never reconcile” with Kate and William, King Charles’s former butler has claimed.

Grand Harrold said that the only way to any kind of reconciliation would be a public apology from Harry for the content of Spare.

He told the New York Post: “The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [Spare] was a mistake. I don’t think that’s going to happen. Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is forevermore.”

The former royal butler added: “Harry caused damage and broke down trust. It’s difficult when you’re a future monarch. I doubt they’ll ever get back the relationship they had originally. That was a very different relationship built on trust.

“It’s going to take time. William is a tough character. He’s a good guy.”

A former royal butler has said a reconilation between the royal fab four is unlikely. (AP)

Queen Camilla and Duke of Edinburgh join Order of the Thistle

Wednesday 3 July 2024 17:00 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla and the Duke of Edinburgh have formally joined Scotland’s highest order of chivalry, the Order of the Thistle.

The formal installation took place at a ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today.

King Charles began the ceremony by saying: “It is our pleasure Her Majesty the Queen be installed a Lady of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.”

(l to r, front row) The Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen, the King and the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

King Charles ‘looks very well'

Wednesday 3 July 2024 16:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles’s sprightly appearance did not go unnoticed as he met with locals during Holyrood Week in Scotland.

The Monarch, 75, was forced to take a temporary step back from his duties earlier this year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

He discussed playing cricket at his former Scottish school Gordonstoun with Jacqueline and Trevor Hills from Nairn.

Mr Hills said: “Charles said when he was at Gordonstoun he played cricket against a team from Nairn.

“I was debating whether to ask the score when he said his school lost.

“But he did have the highest score – although he said it wasn’t very much.

“Charles looks very well considering what he’s been through and it was lovely meeting him.”

While the King appears to be very busy, according to reports, he is undertaking a reduced summer schedule as he continues his cancer treatment.

This year’s Holyrood Week will be cut short because of the General Election. (AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla to join the Order of the Thistle

Wednesday 3 July 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla is set to be honoured with membership to the Order of the Thistle on her current trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.

It is one of the country’s oldest orders of chivalry and she will be honoured alongside the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward.

The pair were appointed by King Charles in a private ceremony but are set to be formally installed in the roles during a service at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.

This was notably the location of the late Queen’s Scottish lying in state after she passed away in Balmoral in September 2022.

This year’s Holyrood week is set to be cut short because of the General Election. (Getty Images)

Thomas Markle’s question for Prince Harry ahead of birthday

Wednesday 3 July 2024 14:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle’s estranged father has shared his biggest question for Prince Harry ahead of his 80th birthday this month.

This comes amid Thomas’s plea to finally meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet.

He has been estranged from his daughter since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry following a staged paparazzi photoshoot scandal.

“When I reflect back on my life, as you do when you are approaching 80, that’s one of the questions I cannot find an answer for,” Thomas told the Daily Mail.

“Why didn’t Harry ever come to meet me? He has the resources to fly around the world – and does – but why didn’t he come to see me?”

Thomas, who was initially supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, added: What man gets married without meeting his wife’s father?”

Thomas Markle issues emotional plea to Meghan and Harry to see Archie and Lilibet. (ITV/GMB)

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘being written out of royal narrative'

Wednesday 3 July 2024 13:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are reportedly “being written out of the narrative” because they are growing up in the US, a royal expert has claimed.

This comes amid King Charles’s reference to his grandchildren’s love of Pokémon during last week’s Japanese state visit.

He said: “I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing – the Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational!”

Royal editor Kate Mansey said on an episode of Royal Confidential that it was interesting that the Monarch did not specify what grandchildren he was referring to.

“You think of Charles talking about his grandchildren, the first thing you think of is the Waleses, because he doesn’t have that connection to the Sussex grandchildren,” she said, explaining that they Sussex children have been “written out of the narrative.”

“You don’t even think now, ‘Oh, wonder which grandchildren he’s thinking about?’” she added.

Harry and Meghan pictured with son Archie who Harry says is the focus of his life alongside daughter Lilibet. (PA Archive)

Prince Harry petition continues to gain signatures

Wednesday 3 July 2024 12:30 , Emma Guinness

A petition urging the US sporting network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Prince Harry an award for veterans is growing by the hour.

At the time of writing, the Change.org petition has been signed by more than 51,000 people, who believe the Duke of Sussex should not receive the Pat Tillman Award.

It reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.

“ He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.

“The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover.

“ More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticised as self-centred.”

A petition against Prince Harry’s receipt of an award for veterans is growing by the hour. (Getty)

Queen Camilla praised for commitment to literary

Wednesday 3 July 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla has been praised for her commitment to literacy as this year’s Holyrood Week events begin.

The Queen Consort, 76, hosted several Scottish authors including Sir Ian Rankin and Val McDermid at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh yesterday (2 July).

After speaking to the queen, Rankin, best known for his Scottish crime thrillers, said: “She’s really interested in literacy. She wants young people reading, she wants everybody reading.

“There’s no stigma attached to writing, If you write comic books, if you write romance, if you write crime fiction, she’s a fan – anything that gets people reading.”

Ian Rankin was full of praise for the Queen Consort after yesterday’s event. (via REUTERS)

Camilla hosted several prominent Scottish authors including Val McDermid. (PA Wire)

Meghan trying to ‘establishing own identity’ separate from Harry

Wednesday 3 July 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly focused on “establishing her own identity” as an independent creator and businesswoman, it has been claimed.

This comes amid the news that she is establishing her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and is acting as the executive producer on two projects for Netflix amid her and Harry’s multi-million dollar deal.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman told the Daily Express: “From a career perspective, Meghan’s continued involvement in high-profile projects like these certainly suggests a deliberate move toward establishing her own identity separate from Prince Harry and her royal title.

“It reflects her commitment to pursuing her passions independently while still leveraging her own name and platform for positive change and financial gain.”

Meghan is reportedly focused on establishing an identity seperate from Harry and the royal family. (AP)

Harry and Meghan ‘two of the most unpopular figures in the US today'

Wednesday 3 July 2024 10:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been described as “two of the most unpopular figures in the US today”.

The revelation comes amid the news that a petition urging American sports network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Harry an award for veterans has reached 50,000 signatures.

Royal commentator Nile Gardiner said the couple’s alleged “narcissism does not go down very well in the United States and America.”

“Most American people really love the Royal Family, okay. They do not look kindly upon Harry and Meghan trashing them in the United States and does not go down very well,” he said, before citing the controversy surrounding Harry’s receipt of the Pat Tillman Award.

“They’re very divisive figures, and this award is very, very controversial. There’s a huge backlash in the United States, and it’s an illustration of just how unpopular Harry and Meghan are on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Harry and Meghan have been described as ‘unpopular figures’ by one royal commentator. (Getty Images for The Archewell F)

Charles and Camilla’s Scotland trip to be cut short

Wednesday 3 July 2024 08:53 , Emma Guinness

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s current trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week is set to be cut short as a result of the General Election.

Following its announcement, the royal family said they would postpone any events “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign”.

The couple’s engagements began in Edinburgh yesterday with the Ceremony of the Keys, which saw the Monarch ceremonially given the keys to the city.

They also took part in an event acknowledging the work of Scottish authors and hosted the Soverign’s Garden Party at the Palace of Holyrood House.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Sovereign’s Garden Party held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The party is part of The King’s trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Tuesday July 2, 2024. (PA Wire)

Prince Harry defended as petition reaches 50,000 signatures

Wednesday 3 July 2024 08:48 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry has been defended after a petition calling on sports network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give him an award for veterans reached 50,000 signatures.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.

It is given to veterans with a “strong connection to sports” who have served their country in a similar way to Tillman, who gave up his football career to join the forces in the wake of 9/11.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honouring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” ESPN said in a statement to Sky News.

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

Many have argued that there are more deserving recipients of the award than Prince Harry. (AFP via Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan ‘trying to buy public’s respect'

Tuesday 2 July 2024 18:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal expert has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “trying to buy the public’s respect”.

The claim comes after Prince Harry recently came under fire for his upcoming receipt of the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Talk TV: “I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for, than this life of service that they promised us. How many awards did Meghan accept for her podcast that was cancelled and slammed by her own network?

“This is all a game to them [Harry and Meghan]. I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals.”

Schofield’s comments echo those behind a petition urging ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Harry the Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.

They wrote: “His role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticised as self-centered.”

Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary, also slammed the decision and claimed there were more deserving recipients of the award for veterans.

Harry and Meghan have been accused of ‘trying to buy the public’s respect.’ (Getty Images for The Archewell F)

Meghan Markle’s father opens up about ‘very sad’ situation

Tuesday 2 July 2024 16:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle’s estranged father has shared his thoughts on a “very sad” situation regarding his two grandchildren.

Thomas Markle, who has never met Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, said he believes they are being denied the right to get to know their cousins, the Wales children.

He has also called into question Meghan and Harry’s decision to remain on seemingly frosty terms with the wider royal family, resulting in their absence from events like Trooping the Colour.

“It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry’s kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright,” he told New Zealand Woman’s Weekly.

Thomas Markle has been estranged from his daughter since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. (Instagram)

Petition to stop Prince Harry receiving award signed by over 40,000 people

Tuesday 2 July 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

A petition urging organisers to “rethink” their decision to give Prince Harry an award for his work with the Invictus Games has now had over 40,000 signatures.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick or injured service people.

However, those favouring the petition believe that Prince Harry is not a suitable recipient.

The Change.org petition reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.

“He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.

It then references a story in Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he wrote that he used a Typhoon to target his father’s car during training.

It adds: “More recently, his role in the Invictus Games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticised as self-centered.”

Prince Harry recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the games, which he founded in 2014. (AFP via Getty Images)

William and Kate offered new royal home

Tuesday 2 July 2024 14:00 , Emma Guinness

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been offered the chance to move to a new royal residence.

While the couple currently live at the nearby Adelaide Cottage, which has four bedrooms, it has been claimed that King Charles has offered them the Royal Lodge.

The Grade II listed seven-bedroom property is Prince Andrew’s longstanding home, which King Charles has reportedly asked him to leave.

Royal expert Gareth Russell said that giving the Wales family the important royal property is the “logical choice”.

“The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they’ve shown relatively little interest in moving home again,” Russell said. “They seem quite content where they are.”