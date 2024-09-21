Late royal's £40m sprawling Tuscan home goes on sale

The royal family are no strangers to a luxurious holiday home. Whether it is their gorgeous country retreat in Norfolk at Anmer Hall or their Caribbean getaways, the Prince and Princess of Wales have experienced some of the most beautiful parts of the world on their holidays.

A penchant for a sunny getaway is something William seems to have inherited from a late royal relative whose Tuscan villa has gone on sale this week. Queen Victoria, who passed away in 1901, used to stay at the Villa Palmieri which would set a modern-day buyer back €50 million (£41 million).

Queen Victoria's Tuscan holiday home has been put on sale (Getty)

The property is set in the stunning hills of Florence over 4,000 square meters with an incredible garden spanning 22 acres.

View of Villa Palmieri where Queen Victoria stayed (Getty)

The wondrous property boasts an ancient swimming pool, and a tennis court, as well as 23 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

Queen Victoria added her own touches (Getty)

In photos published by MailOnline, the house is less of a villa and more of a palace with a grand white exterior and plenty of lush trees for privacy.

A royal resident

The late Queen Victoria is said to have stayed at the Italian villa for a month in 1888, before returning in 1893 and later in 1894.

The rolling hills of Tuscany are nothing like the Isle of Wight where Queen Victoria lived (Getty)

The abode dates back to the 14th century and was first owned by the Fini family. The British royal stayed there at the invitation of its then-owner, the Earl of Crawford.

Queen Victoria visiting Villa Palmieri (Getty)

The Victorian monarch is believed to have made the historic home her own by adding a writing table and had a bath installed ahead of her stay. The New York Times also reported that Queen had portraits of her husband Prince Albert put up.

Queen Victoria's family home

The late royal is said to have grown fond of the Italian bolthole due to its likeness to her beloved Osborne House.

Villa Palmieri has been used for modern fashion shows like the Givenchy Fashion Show in 2019 (Getty)

Her family home with Prince Albert sits on the Isle of Wight to this day and is open to the public.

Queen Victoria lived at Osborne House (Getty)

Albert designed the house in the style of an Italian Renaissance palazzo and it was built after a smaller property on the site was demolished.

Queen Victoria's bedroom at Osborne House (Getty)

Osborne House was where Queen Victoria passed away in 1901 at the age of 81.