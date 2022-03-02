FYI, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both love these $195 Veja sneakers

Meghan Markle's go-to Veja sneakers are perfect for spring (Photos via Getty & Nordstrom)

One of the things we miss the most about pre-Megxit life are the Meghan Markle style sightings. Sure, we're given the occasional public appearance or Zoom call to work with, however, our Duchess of Sussex OOTDs have fallen dramatically since Meghan and Prince Harry carried out their last official royal engagement in March 2020.

It's not that we're not happy that Meghan and Harry are living out their California dream, but selfishly, we miss the glitz, glamour and introduction to cool new brands that came with regular royal engagements.

Because, in addition to the thousand-dollar dresses and heirloom diamonds the Duchess had on rotation, Meghan Markle also introduced us to one of our favourite shoes: the Veja V-10 sneakers (shop here in Canada, here in U.S.).

Meghan Markle wears Veja's sustainable V-10 sneakers (Photos via Getty/Nordstrom)

The mother-of-two thrust the brand into the spotlight back in 2018 when she wore the sustainable V-10 sneakers during a royal engagement in Australia.

The comfy fair-trade sneakers are crafted from sustainably sourced materials, including wild Amazonian rubber, organic cotton, rice waste and recycled plastic bottles.

Veja V-10 Sneakers in Extra White (Photo via Nordstrom)

Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also been spotted in the sleek tennis sneakers on a handful of occasions, including during a visit to The Natural History Museum in London, England.

Kate Middleton wearing white Veja V-10 sneakers during an engagement in London, England (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

What people are saying

Racking up dozens of five-star reviews, Nordstrom shoppers say the Veja V-10s are "chic" and "perfection in a sneaker."

They're the "best shoes ever," writes one reviewer. I "throw them on with anything; [...] they are chic and comfy. I keep getting compliments on them."

"These are absolutely my most-worn shoes," says another. "They go with everything."

My "princess sneakers!" I'm "in love with [them]. I wear them every day."

However, one thing to note before heading to checkout: Shoppers say the shoes run large and require a breaking-in period.

They "definitely run larger as other reviewers have mentioned," says one user.

"Break-in time for me was two full days of wear...walking 5-6 miles each day. On day three, these were super comfy."

Want to check out more Veja sneakers? Shop the brand here in Canada and here in the U.S. or scroll below for our top picks.

Veja Espalar Sneaker in Extra White (Photo via Nordstrom)

Veja Campo Sneaker in Extra Black/White (Photo via Nordstrom)

Veja Rio Branco Sneaker in Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

Veja x Rick Owens Hiking Shoe in Dust (Photo via Nordstrom)

Veja x Rick Owens Performance Running Shoe in Red (Photo via Nordstrom)

