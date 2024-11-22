Royals should stop talking about their personal lives, says British public

Poll of British adults found they want the Royal family to drop media appearances about their personal lives

The Royal family should do fewer interviews about their personal lives and talk more about the “challenges facing the country”, a poll of the public has suggested.

An Ipsos poll, conducted for The Telegraph, found that a quarter of British adults want the Royal family to drop media appearances about their personal lives, preferring more focus on charity work and current affairs.

Nine in 10 people want the monarchy to do more or “about the same” amount of talking about “social issues and challenges facing the country”; 43 per cent want more and another 33 per cent believe they already get it right.

On the subject of promoting “charitable causes”, 43 per cent said the Royal family should do more, while 40 per cent thought it should continue to do “about the same”.

The result may be a surprise to some traditionalists, who have cautioned against the King and his family veering too far into current affairs in favour of concentrating on the volume of engagements and patronages in line with the late Queen and Prince Philip’s approach to working royalty.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos UK online, questioning 1,089 British adults aged 18-75 between November 8 and 11.

Three-quarters of the general public would like to see members of the Royal family conduct more or the same number of interviews focused on their work.

A quarter said they wanted the Royal family to do fewer interviews about their personal lives, compared with 21 per cent who wanted them to do more. Some 35 per cent said they were content with the amount they currently do.

The most high-profile recent personal interview was from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spoke to Oprah Winfrey about why they left the working Royal family.

The couple went on to star in their own six-part Netflix show, entitled Harry & Meghan, which included self-filmed footage of themselves and their children.

AppleTV+/ "The Me You Can't See"

In the 1990s, interviews by the then Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, became, separately, some of the most explosive royal television in history.

The Prince of Wales was recently asked about his own family during an interview in South Africa, where he was working to promote his Earthshot Prize. He said this year, in which his father was diagnosed with cancer and his wife endured a course of chemotherapy, had been “brutal” and “probably the hardest year of my life”.

The Princess of Wales released a video in September, in which she told the public she had finished her chemotherapy and was working to stay cancer-free, over loving shots of her family in the Norfolk countryside.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remain the country’s most popular members of the Royal family, at 65 and 64 per cent approval rating respectively.

They are followed by the Princess Royal at 55 per cent, regularly hailed for her work ethic, and the King at 51 per cent.

The Royal family as a whole is viewed “favourably” by half of those surveyed. Queen Camilla’s popularity is split into near equal thirds: 35 per cent favourable, 33 per cent unfavourable, and the rest neutral.

Prince Harry, at a 30 per cent favourability rating, is the only member of the extended family to see his number rise since the last survey in September 2024. During that time, he has not given any major personal interviews and is currently on a publicity tour for his Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex was viewed as 20 per cent “favourable” and 53 per cent “unfavourable”. Prince Andrew was liked by just one in 10 people who completed the survey.

ITV

Just over half think Charles III is doing a good job as King, while two-thirds believe William will make a good King one day.

Half of the adults who completed the survey think that the working Royal family currently do the right amount of overseas tours and formalities such as plaque unveilings and ribbon cuttings at home.

Four in ten believe they should do more small public engagements, such as visiting charities and schools.

Asked whether the Royal family are good value for money, 44 per cent said yes. But the younger the respondent, the less likely they are to believe so: 58 per cent of 55-75-year-olds said yes, compared to only 32 per cent of 18-34-year-olds.

Overall, 43 per cent believe the country would be worse if the monarchy were to be abolished. 25 per cent think it would be better, and 24 per cent believe there would be no difference.