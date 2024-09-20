RSPB to host Dorset's first bird festival

Birdwatchers are set to gather near the Jurassic Coast for the RSPB's first bird festival in Dorset.

The bird protection charity is hosting the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday from 09:30 until 16:00 BST.

The RSPB Arne branch will be running talks, guided walks and demonstrations at its reserve in Wareham.

Among those talking at the event will be representatives from Birds of Poole Harbour, who have recently had success with their osprey breeding programme.

The Dorset Bird Festival will also include behind the scenes guided walks to the Arne reserve's hidden lagoon.

A statement from the charity explained there would also be binocular and bird ringing demonstrations.

An RSPB spokesperson said: "Whether you are new to bird watching, an experienced and committed all-weather birder, or you just fancy sampling some local produce and wares, there will be something for everyone to enjoy."

You can follow BBC Dorset on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

Related Links