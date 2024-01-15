Rukmini Iyer’s quick and easy recipe for kimchi fried rice with peas, prawns and pak choi

Photograph: Ola O Smit/The Guardian. Food styling: Tamara Vos. Prop styling: Anna Wilkins. Food styling assistant: Florence Blair

I make many variations on fried rice at home, but this version, with prawns, pak choi and kimchi, is one of my favourites. And, bonus, you’ll find my top rice-cooking method below, which is all about the microwave (call it an Indian family innovation). You get perfect, separate grains every time, which is exactly what you want for fried rice. While the rice cooks, you can chop your ingredients so they’re ready to fry. A flavour-packed, 30-minute dinner.

Kimchi fried rice with peas, prawns and pak choi

Replace half the prawns with a couple of eggs, if you prefer – scramble them briefly at the side of the pan before adding the rice.

Prep 10 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 4

200g white basmati or long-grain rice, rinsed, if you wish

3 garlic cloves, peeled, 1 left whole, 2 finely grated

2 tbsp sesame oil

5cm thumb of ginger, peeled and finely grated

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

3 pak choi, thinly sliced

150g frozen peas

300g sustainably sourced large raw prawns

1 tbsp soy sauce

4 heaped tbsp kimchi, chopped if in larger chunks

Flaky sea salt, to taste

Put the rice and the whole garlic clove in a lidded, microwavable container with 400ml boiling water – I use a large Pyrex bowl and a plate that fits snugly on top, with a plate underneath to catch any spills.

Microwave on a medium setting (ie, 800W on a 1,000W microwave) for 11 minutes for basmati rice or 13 minutes if using long-grain, then leave to stand for 10 minutes. Ideally, you’d then take off the lid, fluff up the rice with a fork and let it cool down for 20 minutes, but if you’re in a hurry, you can start your stir-fry once the rice is cooked and standing.

Heat two tablespoons of the oil in a large wok or frying pan, and add the grated garlic, ginger and spring onions. Stir-fry for a minute on a medium heat, then add the pak choi and frozen peas, and stir-fry for another three to four minutes. Add the prawns, stir-fry for a minute or two, until pink and cooked through, then add the rice and stir-fry for a further two minutes.

Turn off the heat, let the pan sit for three to four minutes, then stir in the kimchi (I tend to add half the kimchi, taste, then, depending on how strong the kimchi is, add the rest). Taste again, season with salt as needed, and serve hot.