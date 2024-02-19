Rukmini Iyer’s quick and easy roll-up masala omelette with coriander and peanut chutney

Photograph: Ola O Smit/The Guardian. Food styling: Iona Blackshaw. Prop styling: Anna Wilkins. Food styling assistant: Immy Mucklow.

Ugandan rolex is a fantastic street food dish: a freshly cooked omelette rolled up in a chapati, and perfect for a vegetarian lunch on the go. For a snacky dinner, I like to take inspiration from Indian masala omelettes, and add mushrooms, peppers, onions and a bit of spice to make a hybrid dish that I serve with my favourite coriander chutney.

Roll-up masala omelette with coriander and peanut chutney

Chapatis in Uganda are really fluffy, and more akin to parathas; the closest shop-bought version would be a cook-from-frozen shana paratha (check out the frozen aisle of the largest supermarket or Asian grocery shop near you) – they’re the fluffiest, lowest-effort parathas you’ll ever have had).

Prep 15 min

Cook 15 min

Serves 2

3 tbsp neutral or olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely grated

1 small red onion, peeled finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander (ideally ground from whole seeds)

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

Flaky sea salt

1 small red pepper, stem and seeds removed, flesh finely chopped

150g mixed or chestnut mushrooms, finely chopped

2 frozen parathas

4 eggs, beaten with 1 tsp flaky sea salt



For the coriander chutney

30g fresh coriander, leaves and soft stems

10g fresh mint leaves

2½cm piece root ginger, peeled

Juice of 1 lime

½ green chilli (optional; remove and discard the pith and seeds, if you wish)

60g yoghurt

25g smooth peanut butter

½ tsp sea salt flakes

Put two tablespoons of the oil in a large frying pan on a medium heat, then add the garlic and onion, and stir-fry for five minutes. Lower the heat, add the spices and a teaspoon of salt and fry for another minute. Add the pepper and mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, for a further eight minutes, until softened and cooked through.

While the vegetables are cooking, blitz all the ingredients for the chutney in a high-speed blender until you have a smooth, green sauce that’s roughly the texture of single cream. Taste and adjust the salt as needed, and set aside.

Put a small to medium-sized frying pan on a medium heat, then add one of the frozen parathas and cook for a couple of minutes on each side (or according to the packet instructions), until golden brown and fluffy. Wrap it in a clean tea towel, to keep it warm, then repeat with the second paratha.

Once the mushrooms and peppers are cooked, heat half a tablespoon of oil in the paratha pan – it’s nice if the omelette’s the same size as the paratha – then add half the vegetable mix. Pour half the beaten egg over the top and very quickly stir to make an even layer of egg and veg. Cook on a low to medium heat for 60-90 seconds on each side, then pop it on top of one of the parathas. Drizzle with the coriander chutney, roll up tightly, then return it to the tea towel to keep warm.

Repeat with the remaining vegetables, egg and paratha, then roll up and wrap in the same way. Serve immediately with more chutney alongside.