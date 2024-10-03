The new rules of socialite style in 2024

‘Appearance is everything’: Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner and Princess Olympia of Greece

It’s hard to imagine now, but the first socialites had little to no interest in fashion. Caroline Schermerhorn Astor, the Queen Bee of 1870s New York, thought it to be New Money and vulgar. Not for her the season’s latest trends or pieces from the most expensive designer houses in Paris. Oh, how times have changed.

Today, it is a socialite’s raison d’être to look good, with a wardrobe full of next season fashion and one-off haute couture pieces. Often, they’ve even dipped their toe into design themselves – exhibit A, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who this week debuted her 31-piece party dress collection with Rebecca Vallance (a favourite of Zara Tindall too).

In our social media obsessed world, appearances are everything, and the modern day socialite has to consider more than just the outfit she will wear to her next ball. Instead, there are fashion rules for everything, whether that’s a christening or a milestone birthday, simply because the iPhone cameras are always watching, and you’re only ever an Instagram update away from being hailed as a fashion victim.

These are the new rules of socialite style. Do take notes.

Archive fashion is the ultimate sartorial flex

It used to be that buying couture and commissioning bespoke pieces was the ultimate sign of sartorial prowess. Not so any more. Now, socialites are turning to the archives to demonstrate their appreciation of fashion history. Sabine Getty recently wore a vintage John Galliano for Dior necklace for her 40th birthday celebrations, Lady Mary Charteris chose vintage Pucci for her holiday to Corsica, Lady Alice Manners rocked vintage Alexander McQueen for her book shoot and Ivy Getty even opened her own wardrobe to sell her archive vintage pieces for charity back in May.

More is more when it comes to posterity – aka your portrait sitting

While of course it’s important to look stylish whenever a camera is within range, it’s even more vital to consider one’s outfit for a portrait sitting with an artist. Just take Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, who wore a show-stopping silver sequinned gown for her recent session with the esteemed fashion illustrator, David Downton at Claridge’s. It’s a look that will no doubt make for an incredible drawing.

Match your phone case to your outfit

While footballers change up their watch straps to coordinate with their looks, socialites switch up their phone cases – à la Sabine Getty, papped at Paris Fashion Week. After all, if you’re going to pretend to be on the phone for those endless staged street style shots, you may as well make sure everything about your look is cohesive.

Sabine Getty, pictured at Paris Fashion Week, demonstrates how your phone can serve as an important accessory to your outfit - Getty

Nail godparent chic when you’re made godmother to an equally (or ideally more) influential friend’s latest baby

Being chosen as a godparent is a uniquely special honour. If you’re a socialite you’ll know that your duties begin at the christening – where it is expected that you look impeccable for the photographs. After all, they will provide a lasting testimony to your appropriateness for the role. The godmothers to Alice Neylor-Leyland’s daughter Margot certainly got the memo earlier in September, with Alex Eagle, Emerald Fennell and Emilia Wickstead all making an impression in carefully styled looks that spoke to their individual sense of style.

Master a different style vibe for each holiday destination

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is the queen of matching the look to the destination, like a real-life socialite Barbie. While on holiday in Mexico, she was all about leopard print swimsuits, tiered summer dresses and straw hats. Rewind to skiing in Aspen, and her wardrobe consisted of scarf coats, hiking boots and cowboy hats. Another pro is Lady Lola Bute, who can switch from dirndls in Holland to silky terrazzo-hued slips in Formentera in a flash.

Match your gown to the wallpaper of whichever stately home you’re visiting that weekend

For your next shooting weekend, take inspiration from Alice Neylor-Leyland, who cleverly matched her dresses to the hand-painted wallpapers in the various rooms at her country bolthole for a recent video promoting her tableware brand, Mrs Alice. In fact, you could just match your outfit to your background, full stop – like Lady Eliza Manners does.

Make at least one carefully selected front row appearance during fashion week

Socialites and front rows go hand in hand. After all, it’s a very important part of the gig to be seen championing the fashion house for whom you are a muse – like Daphne Guinness at Alexander McQueen or Charlotte Casiraghi at Chanel. Extra points for wearing a custom look or something hot off the runway, and if you really want to be top of the class, then you could actually walk in the show too. See: Tish Weinstock at Collina Strada, Alexa Chung at Miu Miu and Kylie Jenner at Coperni.

(L-R) Dame Anna Wintour, Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault and Daphne Guinness at Paris Fashion Week - Getty

Understand the power of a cool haircut

The modern day socialite is a card-carrying member of the bob-club, with Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Eliza Manners, Isabel Getty and Princess Olympia of Greece all lopping off their beautiful long tresses and rocking edgy bobs.