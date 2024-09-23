The rules for wearing a miniskirt in midlife and beyond

Type the word “miniskirt” into Google and the following options appear in the drop-down menu: “miniskirt age 60”, “miniskirt too old” or “miniskirt age limit”, as if we need to show our ID when buying them, like cigarettes and alcohol.

It’s a topic that has resurfaced thanks to Dame Lesley Lawson, aka Twiggy, the most famous miniskirt wearer since Mary Quant. In a new interview with My Weekly magazine, she reveals she has stopped wearing them at the age of 75.

“When it comes to fashion, I don’t like all these age labels… all that ‘you should only wear certain things when you’re 20, 30’ or whatever,” she says. “But I do make an exception when it comes to miniskirts and hot pants. The only time I wear shorts is when I’m on holiday – and they’re proper shorts, not hot pants.”

Twiggy sporting a fashionably high hemline in 1967

At 75, the fashion star has swapped short skirts for suit trousers - Getty

Each to their own – nobody should have to wear anything they don’t feel comfortable and confident in, but age shouldn’t have anything to do with that decision.

And yet, the online content telling women what they can and can’t wear at a certain age persists. It’s patronising, suggesting that midlife-and-beyond bodies are unappealing, or that fashion itself should be limited to the young.

Don’t tell that to the string of high-profile women who have absolutely no problem with higher hemlines in mid- and later life: Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 61; Yasmin Le Bon, 59; Christie Brinkley, 70; Nicole Kidman, 57.

Brigitte Macron, 71, likes her hemlines just above the knee, a great length on her that still looks appropriate on the world stage. And last year Davina McCall, 56, made headlines when she said she wouldn’t stop wearing miniskirts even if it ruined her career. If anything, it’s had the opposite effect.

Brigitte Macron favours skirts cut just above her knee, a length which is both flattering and smart - Getty

Annabel Hodin, an image consultant who works with many midlifers, agrees that it’s not about age, but recommends adhering to some guidelines, just to keep it as flattering as possible.

“Shorter skirts can be attractive but proportion is the key – a mini that skims your thigh at its narrowest point will look best,” she says. “Team the skirt with a coordinated top that’s fitted at the waist, like a waistcoat, or a sleeveless polo neck, or a tailored jacket – this will ensure an elongated silhouette. And balance the look by covering up elsewhere. The aim should be sophisticated nonchalance, rather than girly.”

On the footwear front, she recommends a small heel to help elongate the leg: “Low chunky heel court shoes or classic kitten heels will look streamlined. No trainers.”

Davina McCall, 56, has said she wouldn’t stop wearing miniskirts even if it ruined her career - WireImage

If you do want to wear bigger heels, stick to a height you can comfortably walk in – nothing kills a look faster than a stiletto hobble. A knee-high boot also looks great with a miniskirt. Then there’s the fact that we’re fast approaching tights weather, and with black opaques, hemlines can shift a little higher. Just keep it practical, warns Hodin. “I wouldn’t go for a sexy, slouchy knitted minidress, as it’s preferable to feel a bit too cool than too hot.”

Of course, confidence remains the magic ingredient, so Hodin can see it from Twiggy’s perspective too. “Decades do herald wardrobe shifts,” she acknowledges. “You can show your good legs and body in a subtler way, like a side slit or button opening on a longer skirt. Sometimes, you can look more youthful in a knee-length skirt anyway.”

Either way, it’s up to you and the way you feel about your legs, not your date of birth. So the Miniskirt Police can take their judgement elsewhere.