Running out of pantry space? These racks stick to your fridge — get 4 on sale for $20

You don't even need tape or adhesive strips since they attach magnetically! Plus, each rack hold sup to 8 pounds.

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that there's no such thing as too much pantry space. If you're a home cook and feel like you're always stacking spices on top of one another, or find it difficult to locate fennel or thyme in that deep, crowded cabinet, it may be time to switch up your storage plan.

Amazon shoppers say they've found it a lot easier to keep their most-used kitchen items in sight. HuggieGems' Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Organizer makes that possible without using tape, glue or drilling any holes. All you need is a fridge and just $20 for a set of four.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

While this isn't the rock-bottom lowest these shelves have been all year, at just $20 for a four-pack it's still pretty sweet. That's just $5 a pop!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Kitchen storage is something so many of us wish we had more of — especially the kind that makes your life easier. For example, you know those slide-out barely-there kitchen spice drawers that some homes have right next to the stove? (I know, I know, I watch too much HGTV.) These magnetic racks serve a similar function. The main differences are that these are set at eye level, aren't hidden and don't cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars to build.

They're also rustproof, so you don't have to worry about them looking dingy after a while. And, since they have heavy-duty magnets built in, they won't fall unless you exceed their eight-pound shelf limit.

If you like switching up your kitchen configuration every now and then, you'll also love that they're easy to adjust and move around without damaging your appliances or kitchen furniture.

As kitchen space-savers go, this one takes organization to another level — four of them, in fact. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 4,200 shoppers have given these shelves glowing five-star ratings, with one even specifying that they work amazingly on textured fridge surfaces.

Pros 👍

"I have too little kitchen and too large spice inventory," this reviewer related. "With a texture-sided refrigerator, I was getting discouraged with my search for something that would work. The shelves are very good quality, ready to put up and extremely sturdy! The magnets stick well and don't move when items are placed on the shelves."

Another shopper got these because she hated seeing spices sitting on her kitchen counter every day. "These magnetic shelves are the perfect solution," the fan wrote. "[They] fit plenty of containers without worry of any falling out, and the magnets are very strong, but not so strong that I feel it's damaging my fridge."

Did we call these "space savers"? As this customer noted, they're also space makers. "I needed somewhere to keep the 'old standbys' — the ones that are a go-to for us on a regular basis," they explained. "These shelves are just what we needed. They have freed up so much counter and cabinet space, not to mention making our condiments more accessible."

Cons 👎

While they're a hit for many shoppers, a few had one specific gripe: "I wish they were longer to hold more stuff," one wrote. "But they serve their purpose."

Another noted that, since they're magnetic, there are limited surfaces available. "[I] wish I had more magnetic surfaces around the house to use them on," the reviewer said.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

