RuPaul's Drag Race UK star says fans can expect major drama

RuPaul's Drag Race UK fans should prepare themselves for some upcoming dramz, according to contestant Baga Chipz.

She teased a "very, very big argument" though said she herself stayed well out of it.

"After Snatch Game, me and Davina were a bit... she said she could have done it better and I was like 'no you bloody couldn't,'" she said. "She was just going to do a basic [Margaret] Thatcher whereas I had the red eyes and teeth. But there is a very, very big argument coming."

She added to Digital Spy: "I am just looking at it in the background. I'm more of a 'c'mon girls, separate it, sort it out.' I'm more like a mother, the old, common trollop Baga."

Fortunately, it wasn't the kind of drama that spilled over after cameras stopped rolling.

"Literally, we are the best of friends," Baga continued. "We love each other, we all did this together, we'd finish filming and then we'd all go for a ciggie and a drink. It's television, the drama is 100 per cent."

And in other very exciting Drag Race UK news, a second series has now been confirmed. Announcing the news on Twitter, the official Drag Race UK account wrote, "That's right Queens, there's going to be a Series Two of #DragRaceUK! All you need to apply is Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent. Register your interest to become the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar now!"

Yaass!

