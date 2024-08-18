Rural arts initiative launches autumn schedule

A touring arts scheme aimed at bringing music and theatre to rural areas of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has released its autumn schedule.

Carn to Cove has announced 64 shows aiming to bring music, theatre, dance, circus skills and poetry to local community spaces.

The arts charity said its tour was due to run from September to December, with the involvement of 22 professional touring companies.

Programme manager Francesca Duncan said she was proud to offer an initiative that "makes arts accessible to all".

'Eliminating barriers'

She said: "Our mission is to bring world-class performances directly to local communities, eliminating barriers of cost and travel.

"Thanks to an incredible network of dedicated local promoters, we are able to share inspiring performances with audiences across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

"The autumn season has something for everyone from circus and music to dance and theatre with shows from both Cornish and international artists."

