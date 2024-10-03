Rustic Boulevard cocktail

This drink should be made a day ahead to allow flavours to develop

This cocktail, created by head of bars Marco Grisafi, features in Dover Yard’s Seed to Sips menu where the focus is on sustainability and using surplus produce and trim from the hotel kitchen. The beetroot shrub which gives the savouriness and acidity to the drink should be made a day ahead to allow flavours to develop.

1hotels.com/mayfair

Overview

Prep time

35 mins

Cook time

35 mins

Serves

1

Ingredients

For the beetroot shrub

600g beetroot trimmings, or 5 beetroot, cut into small chunks

250ml apple cider vinegar

250g granulated sugar

15g salt

For the cocktail

5ml sugar syrup

10ml beetroot shrub

15ml Campari

25ml Mancino Amaranto red vermouth

40ml Fielden Rye whisky

lemon peel, to garnish

Method

Step 1

First make the shrub. Put the raw beetroot and vinegar into a blender and blend. Using a rubber spatula, press through a mesh strainer into a bowl. Put the purée, sugar and salt into a container. Cover and leave to steep for one day at room temperature.

Step 2

Put the mixture into a pan and cook at 80 degrees for 35 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning. Strain into a bottle, and refrigerate for up to 15 days.

Step 3

When ready to serve, put the sugar syrup, shrub, Campari, vermouth and whisky into a mixing glass with ice and stir to combine. Pour into a coupette and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.