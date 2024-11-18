Ruth Langsford swaps Surrey for the I'm A Celebrity jungle ahead of first Christmas without ex Eamonn Holmes

Christmas could look a little different for Ruth Langsford. Following her split from Eamonn Holmes, the presenter is expected to swap Surrey for New South Wales, where she'll appear on the I'm A Celebrityspin-off, Unpacked.

According to reports, Ruth will jet to Australia later this month, where she'll support her Loose Women co-star, Jane Moore.

Ruth Langsford is expected to appear on the I'm A Celebrity spin-off, Unpacked (Instagram)

Ruth, 64, will embark on her latest adventure, five months after announcing that she and her former partner, Eamonn, had called it quits. On Saturday, May 25, a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Following the news, Ruth has remained at their £3.5 million marital home in Weybridge, Surrey. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms. She has also been supported by her son, Jack, whom she and Eamonn welcomed in 2002.

The presenter will be supporting her good friend and Loose Women co-star, Jane Moore (ITV)

In a recent interview with Woman & Home, Ruth noted that she wished nothing but "happiness" for their son.

"When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken," she told the publication. "You can't guarantee any of that, but that's what I want most for Jack," she added.

As well as Jack, Ruth has been supported by friends, family and her Loose Women co-stars.

Ruth with her son Jack

Back in September, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha sang her praises when asked how Ruth had been doing. Speaking with The Sun, Kaye noted that her pal had been "really great" before Nadia gushed that Ruth "looks amazing".

Quizzed about their friendship on the ITV panel show, Kaye noted that they're always there for one another. "We're friends and that's what friends do. And we've all had highs and lows and we've all supported each other," she said.

Following the news of their split, Eamonn, 64, has confirmed his relationship with new girlfriend, Katie Alexander, after bringing the 42-year-old to the prestigious Irish Post Awards.

As for Ruth, the TV star has remained single, and has been enjoying a slew of exciting cocktail-fuelled outings with her closest girlfriends. One of them even shared some insight into how the Loose Women star has been navigating her return to the social scene.

Vanessa Feltz revealed she and BFF Ruth "would rather ignore men" (S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Vanessa Feltz, who split from her long-term boyfriend Ben Ofoedu last year told the MailOnline that neither she or her QVC star friend "can be bothered" to get back into dating.

"I don't know if either of us can be bothered. We'd probably rather go out together and have a laugh and leave men out of it," the broadcaster told the publication.

While December will mark Ruth's first Christmas post-divorce, the mum-of-one has a lot to look forward to, especially with a trip to Australia on the cards.