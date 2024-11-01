Sabrina Carpenter's Lizzie McGuire igloo dress costume just won Halloween

As spooky szn draws to a close, we're spending the day after all Hallows' eve looking through our favourite celebrities Halloween costumes from this year's festivities. Sophie Turner kicked things off early last weekend in a sexy Matrix look, Heidi Klum went scary as a giant, realistic E.T. *shudders* and Amelia Dimoldenberg earns a special mention for her hilarious take on Roz from Monster's Inc. All iconic costumes in their own way.

While celebs dressing as other celebs seemed to be a common theme of the evening (hi EmRata channelling JLo!) we also spied another niche common thread connecting Kendall and Kylie Jenner's sister costume with Sabrina Carpenter's ensemble for October 31st.

First up, Sabrina. The ‘Taste’ hitmaker posted a TikTok of her look: the iconic igloo dress from The Lizzie McGuire Movie and honestly, we're kind of jealous we didn't think of it first.

Recreating the fan-favourite scene from the 2003 Disney film, Sabrina can be seen posing in the dress with the song ‘Supermodel’ by Taylor Dayne playing over the top of the clip, just as it does at the same moment in the movie. Shout-out to Sabrina's best friend Paloma Sandoval who walks through wearing a purple vest and headset that could only be Ms. Ungermeyer.



.@SabrinaAnnLynn in the igloo dress from The Lizzie Maguire Movie for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/qomcpKwAJ2 — Sabrina Carpenter Spotify (@SpotifySC) November 1, 2024

Sabrina added fur-trimmed white gloves and white platform OTK boots to complete the look. She hilariously captioned her TikTok video, “sneaky brown noser with a hidden agenda ;)” in yet a further reference to the film.

Sab stepped out in multiple looks this Halloween thanks to her Short n' Sweet Tour stop in Dallas, Texas. She swapped her usual Swarovski-embellished Victoria's Secret lingerie for a Playboy Bunny look before changing into a black catsuit to perform ‘Feather’ as Bad Sandy from Grease.

Later in her set, she traded her usual chainmail skirt set for a Tinkerbell-inspired look and light-up fairy wings to perform ‘Juno’.

Sabrina Carpenter during her performance for “Juno” in Dallas tonight.



“Have you ever tried-BOO!”pic.twitter.com/cR9xD4RWPf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2024

As for how Kendall and Kylie also got in on The Lizzie McGuire Movie costume trend? Thanks to Kendall's newly dyed blonde hair, she was the perfect candidate to take on the role of Lizzie McGuire while Kylie embodied Lizzie's brunette doppelganger, Isabella Parigi.

This is SO. GOOD.

Cue us singing ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ in our heads for the rest of the day...

