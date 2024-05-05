Sabrina's Carpenter's $4.4 million LA home is the perfect romantic hideaway with Barry Keoghan

It's Sabrina Carpenter's world, we're just living in it. Not only is the blonde Disney alum currently touring with Taylor Swift on the Eras tour, but her nu-disco hit 'Espresso' has just de-throned the Grammy Award-winning artist from top spot in the charts.

Sabrina, 24, has become the It-girl everybody can't stop talking about, with her baby blonde bangs, platform boots and elusive relationship with Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan sending the Internet into overdrive.

When she's not touring the world, Sabrina lives in Los Angeles. The former Girl Meets World star previously opened the doors of her sprawling family home to Vogue, who filmed the star's "perfect night in".

Sabrina lives in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

From a games room kitted out with a pool table, to a fully stocked bar set for entertaining guests and family, Sabrina's family home is the perfect place to host. The Nonsense singer's bedroom was a candy pink haven, decorated with Parisian-inspired stripe wallpaper and a pink velvet headboard.

"This is my sanctuary, my safe place," said the actress as she swung on a rope swing hanging from the ceiling.

"It's actually very peaceful and very comforting," she said of the swing. "I kind of put it up everytime I move into a new house because it makes it automatically feel a little bit more like home."

In December 2023, it was reported the actress turned pop star had purchased a 3,500-square-foot Hollywood home for about $4.4 million. It's believed the sprawling mansion is the first in Sabrina's real estate portfolio - and is the perfect base to spend time with her Hollywood beau, Barry, as they flit between award ceremonies and premieres.

According to Robb Report, the property has been renovated with a Mediterranean influence injecting chic European style into the home, including oak floors and vaulted oak ceilings, plus bespoke fixtures imported from Italy and vintage Spanish Revival-style lighting.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar (Getty)

"Other highlights include arched windows with striking views of city lights, a sophisticated wet bar with seating for two, wrought iron detailing on the stair railings, four ensuite bedrooms, two sitting rooms and a decadent new kitchen with black marble countertops and custom oak cabinetry flown in from Europe," writes the publication.

Sabrina has been dating Irish actor Barry since December, who was seen at her Coachella show last month and was namechecked in a freestyled outro to the song Nonsense; much to the delight of TikTok fans.