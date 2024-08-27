Safari park welcomes flamingo chicks

An animal park has said it is experiencing a "baby boom", including new flamingo chicks that have hatched.

Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire has also recently welcomed rare Amur tiger cubs and an endangered cotton top tamarin monkey baby.

Flamingos lay a single egg on top of a tall cone nest, keepers at the safari park said.

Darren Beasley, head of animal operations at Longleat, said: “It is proving to be an exciting year for new arrivals and the flamingo chicks should be relatively easy for people to spot.”

All flamingo chicks are born with white plumage, which they keep for about three years, and a straight bill which gradually droops down as the bird grows.

Keepers at the safari park have said it has been an exciting year for new arrivals [Longleat]

“It’s interesting to note that while the babies initially have white or grey feathers as they grow and develop, they will become pink. This is because the colour comes through from their diet,” said Mr Beasley.

“In the wild flamingos eat small crustaceans and other microscopic animals and plants which are obtained by filter feeding.

"At Longleat they eat a special flamingo diet that contains pigments essential for maintaining their distinct colour.”

Fully grown the birds are about 1.5m (4.9 ft) tall and can weigh anywhere up to 7kgs.

They live 15-20 years in the wild, however in captivity and safe from predators, they can reach ages of 70 years.

