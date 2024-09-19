Safe house pet Marley wins cat of the year award

Staff at the safe house say Marley will often show guests the "first kindness they've experienced in years" [PA Media]

A seven-year-old cat who lives at a safe house for women has been recognised nationally for his "incredible gift of empathy".

Black and white Marley beat thousands of other entries to be named Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year 2024.

Caritas Bakhita House in central London, which adopted the pet four years ago, offers a safe place for those who have been enslaved, exploited and trafficked.

"I'm so proud Marley has won National Cat of the Year - he's a wonderful example of the power of love," said Karen Anstiss, head of Caritas Bakhita House.

"Often Marley placing a paw on our guests' legs is the first kindness they've experienced in years.

"He has this incredible gift of empathy and has assisted many, many women along the road to recovery."

Marley wins a trophy and prize package which includes a £200 pet store voucher [PA Media]

Marley was adopted by the safe house in Westminster - currently home to 11 women from 11 countries - after he was living in a rescue shelter. He had previously lived with a family whose other cat bullied him.

"Before he went into rescue, I think he had a hard time. So, he recognises our guests' trauma because he has suffered too," Ms Anstiss said.

"Initially he sits really close, to see how the women respond. Then he gently puts a paw on their leg letting them know they're not alone.

"We had one guest who was so traumatised she didn't speak to us - only to Marley - and because she trusted him, over time we were able to reach her."

'Fluffy heart of our home'

Ms Anstiss said Marley was also "staff supervisor, a security guard patrolling the grounds, and chief gardener".

She said "nobody is allowed to touch his patch of daisies".

Staff say Marley joins in for therapy sessions and joins guests at dinner, with one even composing a song for the resident feline.

"Marley really is the fluffy heart of our home," Ms Anstiss said.

Cilla, a primary school cat, was the winner of the "connected" category [PA Media]

To be among the final four cats in the National Cat Awards, Marley first won the "incredible cats" category, which celebrates cats whose bond with their humans inspires extraordinary acts of love, in a public vote.

He was then selected as overall National Cat of the Year by a panel of celebrity judges, winning a trophy and prize package which included a £200 pet store voucher.

Other category winners this year included Cilla who was the winner of the "connected" category, as a school cat at Outwoods Primary School in Warwickshire.

Cilla is known to calm pupils before their SATs and sparked donations of £5,000 worth of books from social media followers around the world, restocking the school library.

