Is it safe to travel to Greece right now?

Greg Dickinson
·5 min read
Wildfire on Chios
Chios has experienced rapid wildfires in the last few days - Shutterstock

Wildfires have broken out on the Greek islands of Zakynthos, Chios, Crete and Kos, as authorities warn this summer could be “particularly dangerous” following a prolonged drought.

In the Metohi area of Western Chios, tourists received alerts on their phones on Monday ordering them to evacuate due to the nearby wildfire. Residents and tourists in Kos took refuge in sports centres as a wildfire reached the seaside village of Kardamena, while an estimated 1,195 acres of forest have been burned on Zakynthos.

In recent weeks Greece has endured its earliest ever heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 43C recorded at central and southern weather stations. The country defines a heatwave as a period of temperatures exceeding 38C.

During a cabinet meeting this week, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “It is a summer which is expected to be particularly dangerous [for wildfires]... the most difficult times are still ahead of us.”

“We have had an exceptionally difficult June regarding weather conditions, with high levels of drought and unusually strong winds for this season.”

Here is everything you need to know about wildfires in Greece, whether it is safe to visit, and what to do if you want to cancel your holiday.

Where are the wildfires right now?

The popular tourist islands of Chios, Zakynthos, Crete and Kos have experienced wildfires in recent days. Hundreds of firefighters, assisted by aircraft and helicopters, have worked to put out blazes on the islands.

Clare Smith, 38, who is on holiday with her family at a resort near Kardamena, Kos, told Sky News the situation “got significantly worse” through the course of Monday with “thick plumes of black smoke” billowing into the sky.

“It’s really windy here, it will be like a tinderbox,” she said. “The sky is covered in smoke. You feel like you’re in the apocalypse, or some sort of war film.”

Zakynthos
Zakynthos remains one of Greece's most popular destinations - The Image Bank RF

On the island of Serifos, in the Western Cyclades, firefighters contained a fire that started in low vegetation on June 29 but spread due to intense winds. The fire damaged homes, storehouses and holiday cottages.

As well as the wildfires on the islands, there have been two severe wildfires reported south of Athens.

How can I see where exactly the fires are?

Google Maps is a helpful resource for tracking the location of wildfires. While not 100 per cent accurate, the company uses a combination of SOS alerts, satellite sources and public alerts to draw an outline of the affected area. It also gives an estimate of how many acres have been burnt.

Google advises that the impacted areas are approximate, and advises users to check official sources for more information.

Which Greek islands had the worst wildfires last year?

In 2023, severe wildfires raged across Greece and other parts of the Mediterranean, forcing the evacuation of thousands of tourists on popular holiday islands including Rhodes, Evia and Corfu.

Rhodes was particularly badly hit. The island declared a state of emergency, and Jet2 and Tui cancelled flights to the island over safety concerns. Dozens of hotels across Rhodes – including in Kiotari, Gennadi, Plimiri, Lardos, Lindos, Pefkoi and Vlicha – were either directly affected or closed due to the wildfires last year.

Is it safe to travel to Greece?

It is important to remember that summer wildfires are common in Greece, and are usually brought under control by helicopters and planes which launch seawater over the affected area.

Following the record year for wildfires, Greece has started using drones for early warning detection of wildfires, with increased coordination between authorities and volunteer firefighters.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not updated its advice to Greece. However, it does have existing advice on wildfires in the country.

The FCDO says: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October,” and advises avoiding leaving litter (particularly glass), to ensure all cigarettes are properly extinguished, and not to light barbecues. Tourists are advised to call 112 if in immediate danger.

British holidaymakers are also advised to follow @112Greece on X (formerly Twitter) and to register for alerts from the Greek government’s Emergency Communication Service (in Greek).

I want to cancel my holiday – can I get a refund?

If you decide to cancel your package holiday within six weeks of departure, you will be subject to a 90 to 100 per cent cancellation charge. The exception is if the FCDO updates its advice to warn against all but essential travel to the destination – if this is the case, your tour operator is legally obliged to either bring you home or cancel the trip and issue a full refund.

If you have booked your flights and accommodation independently, you will need to turn to your holiday insurance if you are unable to travel safely due to a wildfire.

Wildfires in Chios
Compensation can be hard to come by, as wildfires are considered 'extraordinary circumstances' - Shutterstock

According to travel insurance specialist PJ Hayman, many policies will typically include some form of natural disaster or catastrophe cover, which should reimburse any cancellation or curtailment costs associated with fire, normally including pre-booked accommodation. It should also cover additional travel and accommodation costs caused by having to react to a fire in an emergency.

Note that the extent and details of cover will vary by policy, and some cheaper ones may not have exclusions or low limits. And be aware also that if you take out travel insurance after a fire has already started, you are unlikely to be able to make a successful claim.

My holiday has been affected – can I claim compensation?

You will not be able to claim compensation if your holiday is cancelled due to wildfires. This is because these qualify as “extraordinary circumstances” beyond the control of operators and airlines. If your holiday is cut short as a result of fires, write to your tour operator to outline the proportion of your holiday that you missed. If you do not receive a satisfactory response, take it up with either ABTA  or AITO who have dispute resolution services, or go through the Small Claims Court.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.

  • What is a meteotsunami? A rare phenomenon in the Great Lakes, explained

    A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.

  • A millennial couple moved to Bali 2 years ago. Making friends was one of the hardest parts.

    There's a common refrain that things in Bali are cheap — and that's not necessarily true, they said.

  • Three storms are churning in the Atlantic. Will they pose risks to Beaufort County?

    Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.

  • Can you spot the bear? Yellowstone guide issues challenge

    If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.

  • Hurricane Beryl barrels towards the Lesser Antilles as a Category 4

    Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • Mapped: Hurricane Beryl powers through Caribbean islands as Category 5 storm

    Hurricane Beryl has broken records as the earliest category 4 and category 5 storm

  • Canada Day storm risk threatens outdoor plans on the Prairies

    A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans

  • Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent, Grenadines

    STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.

  • Why Hurricane Beryl's 'insane' intensification has experts worried

    The first hurricane of 2024 made history in several ways, and none of them are good news, experts say.

  • How to save money on summer vacations, according to a travel expert who has been to 90 countries

    Samantha Brown explained how to travel affordably and offered tips on finding budget-friendly alternatives for top destinations.

  • Camper found dead in Red River Gorge; rescue team assists another with heat exhaustion

    “As we continue to see very hot and humid conditions in the area, we encourage all visitors to the RRG to use caution, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to stay cool.”

  • 20 riders evacuated from Disney rollercoaster after being stuck on tracks for 30 minutes

    Riders on the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim were given umbrellas and water before being evacuated by park employees.

  • Deadly weekend storms cause extensive flooding and landslides in Switzerland and Italy

    Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.

  • Hurricane Beryl remains at Category 5 as it roars toward Jamaica: Live updates

    Hurricane Beryl strengthened overnight into a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm as it headed toward Jamaica.

  • Why Halifax is eyeing goose poop at its 19 supervised beaches

    When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ

  • Hurricane Beryl Impacts Barbados Coast

    Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful

  • 1-in-a-million white bison calf born at Yellowstone hasn't been seen since early June, park says

    “To date, park staff have been unable to locate the calf,” the National Park Service announced on its website Friday.

  • 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Beryl Approaches Caribbean Islands

    A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Salt water invades some groundwater wells on P.E.I.

    CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — From Stanhope to parts of P.E.I.'s north shore, salt water has begun to intrude on a few groundwater wells, says a Dalhousie University researcher. Barret Kurylyk and his research team brought the evidence to a natural resources and environmental sustainability committee meeting on June 13 at the George Coles Building in Charlottetown. Due to shoreline erosion, storms, heavy precipitation and climate, the aquifer that separates groundwater from salt water has been vastly