Is it safe to travel to Greece right now?

Wildfires have broken out on the Greek islands of Zakynthos, Chios, Crete and Kos, as authorities warn this summer could be “particularly dangerous” following a prolonged drought.

In the Metohi area of Western Chios, tourists received alerts on their phones on Monday ordering them to evacuate due to the nearby wildfire. Residents and tourists in Kos took refuge in sports centres as a wildfire reached the seaside village of Kardamena, while an estimated 1,195 acres of forest have been burned on Zakynthos.

In recent weeks Greece has endured its earliest ever heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 43C recorded at central and southern weather stations. The country defines a heatwave as a period of temperatures exceeding 38C.

During a cabinet meeting this week, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “It is a summer which is expected to be particularly dangerous [for wildfires]... the most difficult times are still ahead of us.”

“We have had an exceptionally difficult June regarding weather conditions, with high levels of drought and unusually strong winds for this season.”

Here is everything you need to know about wildfires in Greece, whether it is safe to visit, and what to do if you want to cancel your holiday.

Where are the wildfires right now?

The popular tourist islands of Chios, Zakynthos, Crete and Kos have experienced wildfires in recent days. Hundreds of firefighters, assisted by aircraft and helicopters, have worked to put out blazes on the islands.

Clare Smith, 38, who is on holiday with her family at a resort near Kardamena, Kos, told Sky News the situation “got significantly worse” through the course of Monday with “thick plumes of black smoke” billowing into the sky.

“It’s really windy here, it will be like a tinderbox,” she said. “The sky is covered in smoke. You feel like you’re in the apocalypse, or some sort of war film.”

Zakynthos remains one of Greece's most popular destinations - The Image Bank RF

On the island of Serifos, in the Western Cyclades, firefighters contained a fire that started in low vegetation on June 29 but spread due to intense winds. The fire damaged homes, storehouses and holiday cottages.

As well as the wildfires on the islands, there have been two severe wildfires reported south of Athens.

How can I see where exactly the fires are?

Google Maps is a helpful resource for tracking the location of wildfires. While not 100 per cent accurate, the company uses a combination of SOS alerts, satellite sources and public alerts to draw an outline of the affected area. It also gives an estimate of how many acres have been burnt.

Google advises that the impacted areas are approximate, and advises users to check official sources for more information.

Which Greek islands had the worst wildfires last year?

In 2023, severe wildfires raged across Greece and other parts of the Mediterranean, forcing the evacuation of thousands of tourists on popular holiday islands including Rhodes, Evia and Corfu.

Rhodes was particularly badly hit. The island declared a state of emergency, and Jet2 and Tui cancelled flights to the island over safety concerns. Dozens of hotels across Rhodes – including in Kiotari, Gennadi, Plimiri, Lardos, Lindos, Pefkoi and Vlicha – were either directly affected or closed due to the wildfires last year.

Is it safe to travel to Greece?

It is important to remember that summer wildfires are common in Greece, and are usually brought under control by helicopters and planes which launch seawater over the affected area.

Following the record year for wildfires, Greece has started using drones for early warning detection of wildfires, with increased coordination between authorities and volunteer firefighters.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not updated its advice to Greece. However, it does have existing advice on wildfires in the country.

The FCDO says: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October,” and advises avoiding leaving litter (particularly glass), to ensure all cigarettes are properly extinguished, and not to light barbecues. Tourists are advised to call 112 if in immediate danger.

British holidaymakers are also advised to follow @112Greece on X (formerly Twitter) and to register for alerts from the Greek government’s Emergency Communication Service (in Greek).

I want to cancel my holiday – can I get a refund?

If you decide to cancel your package holiday within six weeks of departure, you will be subject to a 90 to 100 per cent cancellation charge. The exception is if the FCDO updates its advice to warn against all but essential travel to the destination – if this is the case, your tour operator is legally obliged to either bring you home or cancel the trip and issue a full refund.

If you have booked your flights and accommodation independently, you will need to turn to your holiday insurance if you are unable to travel safely due to a wildfire.

Compensation can be hard to come by, as wildfires are considered 'extraordinary circumstances' - Shutterstock

According to travel insurance specialist PJ Hayman, many policies will typically include some form of natural disaster or catastrophe cover, which should reimburse any cancellation or curtailment costs associated with fire, normally including pre-booked accommodation. It should also cover additional travel and accommodation costs caused by having to react to a fire in an emergency.

Note that the extent and details of cover will vary by policy, and some cheaper ones may not have exclusions or low limits. And be aware also that if you take out travel insurance after a fire has already started, you are unlikely to be able to make a successful claim.

My holiday has been affected – can I claim compensation?

You will not be able to claim compensation if your holiday is cancelled due to wildfires. This is because these qualify as “extraordinary circumstances” beyond the control of operators and airlines. If your holiday is cut short as a result of fires, write to your tour operator to outline the proportion of your holiday that you missed. If you do not receive a satisfactory response, take it up with either ABTA or AITO who have dispute resolution services, or go through the Small Claims Court.