SAG Awards 2024: why we can't wait for the Devil Wears Prada reunion

The SAG Awards is yet another event during awards season that is a feast for the eyes of fashion fanatics.

The ceremony has brought us some of the most iconic dresses of all time from the most illustrious actors on the planet. And at Saturday's 30th annual ceremony, The Devil Wears Prada trio of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will reunite onstage to present, and fashion fans cannot contain their excitement.

The reunion comes 18 years after they starred in the 2006 movie, in which Meryl portrayed poker-faced Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly, Anne played the role of fashion novice-turned-It-girl icon Andrea Sachs, and Emily took on the role of the stress-head first assistant Emily Charlton, whose other full-time job was keeping a nonchalant Andy in tow.

The film is a pillar of fashion movie history, and the concept created more interest in the industry thanks to the fashion itself - the meticulousness of Miranda's seasonal choices, Emily's jaw-dropping upon seeing Andrea's Chanel boots, and the idolisation of Paris Fashion Week. Plus, whether you're a fashion fanatic or not, there's no denying the excellence of Andy Sachs' glow-up.

Back in 2007, Meryl earned a SAG Award nomination and an Oscar nomination for her role as the Runway magazine editor, while this year, Emily Blunt is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, and outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, both for her role in Oppenheimer.

In December, Emily and Anne reunited as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, and reflected on filming The Devil Wears Prada. "We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie," Emily explained, "I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, February 24 from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, and we cannot wait to see the iconic trio back together again in iconic outfits.