SAG Awards: moments you may have missed from Barbra Streisand's emotional speech to Elizabeth Debicki's fashion faux pas

A gaggle of famous faces assembled on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday evening.

And while the prestigious event was a sartorial showcase of glitz and glamour, the awards show also gifted us with some truly memorable moments.

Barbra Streisand's emotional speech

Singer Barbra Streisand delivered an emotional speech when she collected the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. Kicking off her speech, the 81-year-old said: "This is such a wonderful award to get, because you know in advance you're going to get it. And you don't have to sit there and squirm like I remember, wondering if you're gonna get it, you're not gonna get it. And if you don't get it, you're gonna have to put on such a happy face, 'I'm so happy to lose!'"

Barbra accepted the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Getty Images)

Diving into her six-decade long career, Barbra proceeded to thank a whole host of actors and directors who helped to shape her career. In a message of gratitude, she added: "I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just watching all of you on the screen. Thank you for that." Take a look at her speech in the video below...

Unsurprisingly, there was not a dry eye in the house, with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Billie Eilish, Meryl Streep and Kieran Culkin wiping away tears.

Elizabeth Debicki's fashion faux pas

Actress Elizabeth Debicki scooped a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown. For the special occasion, the star, who took home the gong for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, resembled a glittering ice queen in a gorgeous Armani dress crafted from blue-silver lace. Amping up her ensemble, Elizabeth donned a pair of dainty sandals and a sparkling cuff earring.

Elizabeth Debicki accepted the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award (Getty Images)

Upon accepting her award, however, Elizabeth appeared to eschew her shoes, opting to go barefoot instead. Sharing a glimpse inside her relatable fashion faux pas, she said: "Truly, I was not expecting this. People say that and I really am not. I don't really know what to say, so I'm just going to wing it. I don't have any shoes on".

Meanwhile, during a chat with Extra TV, she went on to say: "I did have my shoes on but they weren't fully on. I didn't do a check on myself because I didn't expect to win an award. So, I didn't fully put my shoes on.

"When I got to the stage they were flopping all over the place so I kicked them off."

Billie Eilish's bizarre encounter with Melissa McCarthy

During the night, Grammy-award winning pop sensationBillie Eilish and Oscar-nominated comedian Melissa McCarthy took to the stage to present an award. The hilarious duo were an instant hit with guests, delivering some of the evening's most hilarious moments.

Billie signed her name on Melissa's forehead (Getty Images)

To remember their time on stage, Melissa later asked Billie to sign her dress - a request which prompted the songstress to respond: "I don't want to ruin it". Reaching a compromise, Billie proceeded to whip out a sharpie and sign Melissa's forehead. "That was unexpected. I'm going to take this, too", Melissa said, as she slid the pen up her sleeve.

Jennifer Aniston's New Year's Eve revelation

Saturday evening also saw Friends actress Jennifer Aniston present Barbra with her Life Achievement Award. Prior to handing over the award, Jennifer waxed lyrical about Barbra's "magnificent talent" and philanthropic work in supporting women's health, civil rights, environmental issues and gun control.

Jennifer shared a hilarious anecdote as she presented Barbra with her gong (Getty Images)

Beyond this, she also shared a hilarious anecdote about how she once shared a kiss with Barba one New Year's Eve. "And while I haven't had the pleasure of working with her — yet — I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year's Eve," she said.

"I'm telling the truth. Barbra, I love you, I love you, and congratulations on this well-deserved honor".