This powerful bug zapper 'vaporizes' mosquitoes — and it's on sale for $53

This "Amazon's Choice" bug zapper "vaporizes" mosquitoes, gnats, and flies (Photos via Amazon)

When it comes to backyard get-togethers, a swarm of mosquitoes is no one's idea of good company. However, it can often be challenging to target mosquitoes, gnats and flies without using harsh chemicals or toxins.

For families eager to get outside and enjoy a pest-free summer, Amazon shoppers recommend checking out the Sahara Sailor Bug Zapper.

On sale for $53, the powerful bug zapper uses a high-efficiency UV light bulb to attract insects and zap them dead.

Sahara Sailor Bug Zapper (Photo via Amazon)

The details

The high-voltage pest killer provides reliable indoor/outdoor coverage of up to 960 sq ft, protecting your space this patio season.

The unit uses an 18-watt high-efficiency UV light bulb to attract mosquitoes, flies, moths, and other insects and then zaps them dead with its high-voltage grid.

Sahara Sailor's bug zapper emits no smoke, smell, or sound and features a fire-proof, weatherproof and anti-flood design.

What people are saying

Sahara Sailor's electric bug zapper has racked up more than 850 reviews and earned itself an "Amazon's Choice" title.

Reviewers say the $53 zapper has "made a big difference" in how they enjoy the great outdoors.

It's a "great bug zapper," writes one shopper. It can be kept on a stool, a patio table or hung with the hook provided and is "easy to use," they say.

Another reviewer writes the bug zapper is "very effective" and "very powerful." Compared to other units that only catch larger bugs, the Sahara Sailor "definitely kills mosquitoes." They write the bugs are "well-charred" by the time they hit the collection bin.

The unit "works brilliantly on mosquitoes," says a third shopper. It's "[larger] than expected" but "hardly uses any power" and "vaporizes" mosquitoes, they add.

While the zapper has earned an average rating of 4.2 stars or higher for being easy to use, easy to clean and lightweight, reviewers say that while powerful, the unit "stopped working" after some time.

The lights "burnt out" within two months, writes one shopper.

It "worked perfectly" at the start, "zapped the annoying flies with ease," however, it "just stopped working" with "no obvious reason why," echos another.

The verdict

The Sahara Sailor Bug Zapper has quickly become a go-to weapon against pesky flies and mosquitoes for Amazon shoppers. With an average rating of 4.2 stars and an "Amazon's Choice" title behind it, reviewers say the powerful zapper "vaporizes" mosquitoes and other insects. However, some reviewers note the zapper's lights "burnt out" faster than they imagined, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

