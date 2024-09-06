Sakoon paneer (Creamy paneer) recipe
This recipe has brought me so much happiness during hard times. I recommend you make it whenever you’re low or unhappy; it’ll definitely put a smile on your face.
Timings
Prep time: 20 minutes, plus marinating and resting
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves
4
Ingredients
For the marinade
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp cornflour
400g paneer, cut into 2cm cubes
For the sauce
6 tsp neutral oil, plus extra for frying the paneer
200g white onions, finely chopped
3 large garlic cloves, grated
15g fresh ginger, grated
250g tomatoes, finely chopped
½ tsp tomato purée
1 tsp chilli powder
2 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi), or use 20g fresh coriander
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground turmeric
50g plain yoghurt
50ml single cream
To serve
flatbreads
Method
Mix all the marinade ingredients with ½ tsp salt in a large bowl. Toss through the paneer and make sure it is well coated. Leave to marinate at room temperature for 20-30 minutes.
To make the sauce, heat the oil in a saucepan over a high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onions, garlic and ginger and cook for 5 minutes, stirring continuously. Lower the heat and add the tomatoes and tomato purée. Cook for 4-5 minutes more.
Add 1 tsp salt, the chilli powder and the dried fenugreek leaves, along with the remaining spices, yoghurt, cream and 100ml water, then cook for a further 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry the paneer until light brown on all sides. Once the paneer is browned, add it to the sauce and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Take off the heat and rest for 5 minutes. Serve with flatbreads or a side dish of your choice.