Sakoon paneer (Creamy paneer) recipe

Romy Gill
·2 min read
Creamy paneer with flatbread served over three white plates against a pink tablecloth with hands reaching in to share
A recipe that has brought Romy 'so much happiness during hard times' - Sam A. Harris

This recipe has brought me so much happiness during hard times. I recommend you make it whenever you’re low or unhappy; it’ll definitely put a smile on your face.

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus marinating and resting

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

For the marinade

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 1 tsp chilli powder

  • 1 tsp cornflour

  • 400g paneer, cut into 2cm cubes

For the sauce

  • 6 tsp neutral oil, plus extra for frying the paneer

  • 200g white onions, finely chopped

  • 3 large garlic cloves, grated

  • 15g fresh ginger, grated

  • 250g tomatoes, finely chopped

  • ½ tsp tomato purée

  • 1 tsp chilli powder

  • 2 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi), or use 20g fresh coriander

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 1 tsp ground turmeric

  • 50g plain yoghurt

  • 50ml single cream

To serve

  • flatbreads

Method

  1. Mix all the marinade ingredients with ½ tsp salt in a large bowl. Toss through the paneer and make sure it is well coated. Leave to marinate at room temperature for 20-30 minutes.

  2. To make the sauce, heat the oil in a saucepan over a high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onions, garlic and ginger and cook for 5 minutes, stirring continuously. Lower the heat and add the tomatoes and tomato purée. Cook for 4-5 minutes more.

  3. Add 1 tsp salt, the chilli powder and the dried fenugreek leaves, along with the remaining spices, yoghurt, cream and 100ml water, then cook for a further 3 minutes.

  4. Meanwhile, heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry the paneer until light brown on all sides. Once the paneer is browned, add it to the sauce and cook for a further 5 minutes.

  5. Take off the heat and rest for 5 minutes. Serve with flatbreads or a side dish of your choice.

