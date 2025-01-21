Salad chain Sweetgreen is caving to conspiracy theories about seed oils. Why?

It’s January, season of resolutions and virtue, when Americans collectively decide to throw out the butter and sugar and booze and embrace grain bowls and bone broth. Most of these resolutions – 80%, according to some studies – will fade by February, Super Bowl Sunday at the latest, so advertisers pushing dietary health trends have to strike fast.

Earlier this month, for example, the salad chain Sweetgreen unveiled a new January menu that is completely free of “seed oils”.

“Our country is having a long-overdue conversation about food,” Jonathan Neman, Sweetgreen’s co-founder and CEO, announced in a post on X. “And it’s about time. From ultra-processed ingredients to artificial additives, there’s a lot on our plates that isn’t doing us any favors.”

Neman is wrong. Our country is always having a conversation about food. In particular, which food that we’ve always eaten has suddenly become“bad” for us.

The latest culprits are seed oils, liquid fats extracted from vegetables that are used in cooking. The anti-seed-oil conversation began seven or eight years ago in the corners of the internet where legitimate concerns about diet and nutrition mix with dubious health claims. Eater has traced it to 2017, when an ophthalmologist named Chris Knobbe published a paper arguing that vegetable oils, along with white flour and sugar, are the primary cause of macular degeneration, a chronic and incurable eye disease that’s the leading cause of blindness in the US.

Knobbe subsequently went further and concluded that these foods contributed to all “diseases of civilization”, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer and stroke, and recommended a return to “ancestral foods”, primarily meat and fish.

Gradually, the conversation was taken up by “hetrodox” influencers who like to say they’re “just asking questions” about government policies like mandatory vaccines. In 2020, the podcaster Joe Rogan chatted for three hours with Paul Saladino, a physician and proponent of the carnivore diet, who told Rogan and his approximately 15 million listeners that “there’s a direct correlation between incorporating these processed seed oils and terrible health results”.

Rogan quickly took up the cause himself. “Your body doesn’t know what the fuck to do with canola oil,” he declared. “Not only is it terrible for you, there’s evidence that it makes you hungrier.” Rogan has switched to animal fats, such as bacon and beef tallow, which he claims are more “natural”. Another physician, Cate Shanahan, collectively dubbed canola, corn, cottonseed, soybean, sunflower, safflower, grapeseed and rice bran oils the “Hateful Eight”.

Enter Sweetgreen, the largest salad chain in the US, which could have chosen to emphasize that they were switching to avocado and extra virgin olive oil in their new menu (and 10 years ago they might have – when those oils’ health benefits were being regularly touted). But by focusing on having “no seed oils” in the marketing, they’re giving red meat (or beef tallow) to the likes of Rogan and Saladino.

It didn’t matter that the FDA, the American Heart Association and most other medical associations had said that seed oils were not only OK, but healthier than solid animal fats, which have been proven to lead to high cholesterol, insulin resistance and inflammation.

“Influencers have become incredibly powerful,” says Matt Jordan, a professor and critical media scholar at Penn State. “ They’ve displaced institutional expertise that people used to rely on.”

This past fall, the anti-seed-oil crusade became politicized when it was taken up by Robert F Kennedy Jr, the former presidential candidate turned health secretary pick in the Trump administration. Kennedy told his social media followers that Americans had been “unknowingly poisoned by heavily subsidized seed oils” and he has promised to ban them if he takes office. (The incoming vice-president, JD Vance, has said he doesn’t cook with seed oils, either.)

Apps and websites like Seed Oil Scout and LocalFats alert users to which restaurants in their areas have stopped using seed oils and sometimes even take vigilante action: last fall, Seed Oil Scout put up signs around Manhattan claiming that the restaurant Carbone used seed oils in its spicy rigatoni.

Sweetgreen has been moving in this direction on seed oils for a while. Influencers, including Saladino, had criticized it for continuing to use seed oil. In the fall of 2023, the chain announced that it would stop cooking ingredients in sesame and sunflower seed oil and use avocado and olive oil instead – though, as Seed Oil Scout pointed out, it still used seed oils in some of its dressings. (Those dressings are still available, but they aren’t part of the new January menu.)

“There’s all these voices online on social media that have really started to focus on the specifics around oils,” Sweetgreen’s co-founder and chief concept officer Nicolas Jammet told Bloomberg at the time. “And so … and this was the investment we wanted to make.” Jammet added that the decision wasn’t based entirely on social media discourse, but also on the supply chain and “what direction we want to shift the industry in”. He did not mention nutrition.

Sweetgreen paid influencers to hype the new menu on TikTok. Meanwhile, the seed oil debate continues on the chain’s social media accounts. “WHY are you playing into misinformation and BS about seed oils?” one user complained on Instagram. Sweetgreen did not respond, but other users did: “whats wrong with using olive oil that we have used for thousands of years over cheap engine lubricant”.

This echoes the major arguments put forth by anti-seed oil influencers: that through the manufacturing process, they’re “they’re bleached, deodorized, and loaded with chemicals” and transformed into a “biological poison” that’s responsible not just for the American obesity crisis but afflictions like the common cold.

Related: Robert F Kennedy Jr claims seed oils are ‘poisoning’ us. Here’s why he’s wrong

“These are well-intentioned but misplaced concerns,” says Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. “They’re bringing together unrelated threads. Each has some partial truths, but when put together, they lead to this mistaken conclusion.”

The manufacturing process does use chemicals and contaminants, Mozaffarian says, but at very low levels, not enough to be harmful. What the processing does is remove compounds that can cause the oil to splatter or smoke or go rancid. The result is a shelf-stable, flavorless oil that can be used to cook food at high heat.

Another problem with seed oils, according to their critics, is that they’re full of omega-6 fatty acids, which cause inflammation. (Red meat, a key component of the carnivore diet, is also high in omega-6 fatty acids.) Inflammation is the body’s response to disease, says Eric Decker, a professor of food science of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and it’s happening at all times, though there’s no evidence that the omega-6 fatty acids make it worse. There is, however, evidence that omega-6s lower LDL cholesterol, and most doctors and scientists agree that this is a good thing.

Opponents of seed oils argue that omega-6s are high in linoleic acid, which, if consumed in large quantities, can lead to obesity, diabetes, and possibly cancer. Studies have also shown that levels of linoleic acid have doubled in American adults in the past 50 years. Kennedy claims that this change began when McDonald’s stopped cooking fries in beef tallow and switched to vegetable oil (“It’s time to Make Frying Oil Tallow Again,” he posted on X). But, scientists point out, American consumption of deep fried fast food and sugar-filled processed snacks have also increased over the past half-century. As always, correlation is not causation.

The alternative to omega-6 fatty acids is omega-3 fatty acids, found in olive oil. Omega-3 fatty acids contain antioxidants and are anti-inflammatory, says Decker. “There’s lots of good clinical data that shows that this is the best fat to consume. The problem with it is it’s expensive, at least three times the price of a seed oil.”

Decker suggests that the best solution is to use both olive and seed oils. “I would always say to people, ‘You know, you should eat an omega,’” he jokes. Mozaffarian agrees that the omegas are “both good for us. We need more of them, and we’re underconsuming both of them.” And both kinds of oils are definitely healthier than solid animal fats like tallow, butter and lard, which contain saturated fats that raise cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease.

If it’s truly the case that seed oils aren’t terrible for us, that the science actually supports it, why is there all this hatred?



Nutrition can be “very confusing”, says Decker, adding that there are too many voices out there giving out contradictory information. “The end result is that people stop listening, which is too bad.”