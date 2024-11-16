Sally Field, 78, proudly rocks gray hair as she shares rare picture with son, Sam

Actress Sally Field (R) and son Sam Greisman attend the Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards at Barker Hangar on January 10, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Tiffany Rose)

Sally Field is a proud mom to three sons, and she recently shared a rare picture with her youngest, Sam Greisman.

In the picture, Sally and Sam both shared their support for the Democratic nominee for President, Kamala Harris, with Sam wearing a "Harris/Walz" tee and Sally a sweater that reflected the history of America's democracy, beginning in 1776.

"Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent - vote for Democracy, for human rights, for women’s rights, for sanity, for hope, for @kamalaharris & @timwalz," the captioned the post; Donald Trump won the Presidency.

Sally Field poses for picture on bench with son Sam (Sally Field)

Sally kept her look casual, pairing the sweater with loose capri pants and white slippers, and her gorgeous gray hair was styled straight with bangs falling across her face.

Sam is Sally's son with ex-husband Alan Greisman, whom she wed in 1983 and divorced in 1994. Sam, 37, is a writer and producer, known for Dinner with Jeffrey (2016) and After School (2015), and is an internet personality with over 46,000 Instagram followers.

The picture was taken on what appeared to be a patio, with two sitting on a wooden bench holding Sam's two pet dogs.

You may also like

Sally and son Sam pose at the 2017 DKC/O&M Tony After Party (Bruce Glikas)

Sally, who has won two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and three Primetime Emmy Awards, over her career, lives in the coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. She purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house in 2002 for $2.3 million after selling her 6,000 square feet Malibu house in 2001.

The 2002 listing described the home as having "explosive ocean, canyon, mountain and city views," and had a state-of-the-art kitchen, master bedroom with a private balcony, and a dramatic stone fireplace, pitched beam ceilings and skylights.

You may also like

Sally recently starred in 80 for Brady in alongside fellow legends Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin (Getty)

At 78, Sally – who has starred in Steel Magnolias (1989), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), and Forrest Gump (1994) – is showing no signs of slowing down as she will next appear in the upcoming Netflix adaptation, Remarkably Bright Creatures, based on the novel by Shelby Van Pelt.

According to the author's website, the story follows "a widow's unlikely friendship with a giant Pacific octopus reluctantly residing at the local aquarium—and the truths she finally uncovers about her son's disappearance 30 years ago."

Sally Field poses with son Eli , daughter-in-law Sasha and grandson Noah as she is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 5, 2014 (ROBYN BECK)

Sally is also mom to sons Peter Craig and Eli Craig, and grandmother to five.

Peter is an American novelist and screenwriter best known for co-writing the screenplays to Oscar-nominated films The Town (2010), and Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

He has two daughters and a son, and Eli is a director, who has two sons with Sasha Williams.